HEMA EDWIN

Architect, 27

What is your most prized possession?

My family, especially my daughter.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To travel the world and experience different cuisines and culture.

Your biggest fear?

The demise of someone close to me.

What does happiness mean to you?

The wind in my hair and not a fear in the world.

If you could what would you undo?

I would undo the time worrying about my complexion and instead be happy with the talents God has gifted me with.

MAHESH JAYAN

Techie, 29

What is your most prized possession?

Being a Keralite and living in God’s Own Country.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Lead a life like Tarzan or Mowgli in the lap of nature!

Your biggest fear?

Irresponsible and corrupt people around me.

What does happiness mean to you?

Let everyone be happy and if my life can contribute to the happiness of others, that is happiness for me.

If you could what would you undo?

Deforestation and pollution.

NAYANA JAYARAJ

HR professional, 31

What is your most prized possession?

My smile.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To remain happy as it is now, with my loved ones around me.

Your biggest fear?

Loneliness.

What does happiness mean to you?

Living with absolute freedom thinking and acting without any boundaries.

If you could what would you undo?

All my negative gestures and actions that were done out of irritation.

TINU VARGHESE

Engineer, 29

What is your most prized possession?

My ambition.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Travel the world.

Your biggest fear?

Snakes.

What does happiness mean to you?

Caring for others.

If you could what would you undo?

The weight I put on.