Madras miscellany

Several little incidents during Madras Week serendipitously linked up and gave me this item for today.

It was at the British Council that Crispin Branfoot of the London School of Economics spoke on Indian architecture as seen by the colonial powers and illustrated it with a series of photographs taken by Linnaeus Tripe (Miscellany, September 10, 2001). When we met after the meeting, he asked whether I knew of a Branfoot with a Madras connection and I replied, “Vaguely; he was a doctor, wasn’t he?” Yes, he was, in the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Branfoot replied. And then, the bell rang!

When Mary Ann Dacomb Scharlieb (years later Dame Mary — the feminine of ‘Sir’ in the order of knighthoods) joined the Madras Medical College in 1877 as its first woman student, Crispin Branfoot’s grand-uncle, Dr. A M Branfoot, was working in the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Egmore and taught the students obstetrics and gynaecology. When Mary Scharlieb came to the hospital with the other students for instruction, the only woman among them, Dr. Branfoot famously barked at her, “I cannot prevent you walking round the wards, but I will not teach you.” Scharlieb had the last laugh; she was appointed a lecturer at MMC in 1883 and went on to become a specialist. Lt. Col. Branfoot IMS headed the Women’s and Children’s Hospital at the time (1882-1898). Years later, she helped establish the ‘Gosha’ hospital for women and children in Chepauk..

My next port of call was the Madras Literary Society and there, almost at the entrance, were two volumes of Tripe’s photographs! That’s serendipity for you. We’ve got all five volumes, I was told, but the volumes need restoration — and help for that is what the MLS seeks. Tripe’s pictures of the Monuments of the Madras Presidency are 19th Century classics and deserve, if restored, an exhibition that will leave viewers wondering how many of these views were taken.

Moving on from here to the Fort, where should my route take me but, believe it or not, past the massive women’s and children’s hospital where Dr. Branfoot had once reigned. And, what a sad state this splendid bit of architecture is in. As though a coat of white was all that was required, it seems to have been recently given one, but that’s only made it look worse, thanks to the grime. If restored, what a wonderful building it would be. But, how do you restore a 700-bed, 1882 hospital housing many hundreds of more patients? I’m, however, sure, if there’s a will, there’ll be found a way.

Once Asia’s premier Women’s and Children’s hospital, now called the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Child Health, it deserves better.