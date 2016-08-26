What happens when aunty becomes madam?

‘What a lovely sari!’ I exclaimed when I sighted my friend. I don’t know how many men receive compliments when they wear nice shirts but when a woman wears a pretty sari, it is imperative to praise her taste in clothes. Of course, it’s a totally different matter if the sari is awful, when you would do best to be non-committal. ‘Ah!’ she gave a wistful sigh. ‘You should have seen the one I did not buy, the one that got away.’ ‘Why? How?’ I sensed an interesting story here.

Now her tone changed dramatically from wistful to belligerent. ‘That salesman, old enough to be my grandfather, rather, father, er, at least my older brother, actually called me “Aunty.” Auntyyyyyy!! What nonsense!’ She looked outraged. ‘Tell me, do I look old enough to be his aunty? Or, for that matter, anyone’s aunty?’

Not having seen the salesman, I couldn’t offer an opinion regarding the first of her indignant questions, so I made a few relevant noises. But I responded to her second question with a diplomatic silence. Having become an aunt at eight, I believe there is no particular age at which to attain ‘aunthood’. But wait a minute, she wasn’t talking about age; it was all about looks.

I examined her critically and the silence continued to be diplomatic until I broke it to ask where she bought the sari she was wearing. She brightened. ‘Oh, at another showroom. Such a sweet salesman there! So frank too. He said, “Madam, this sari will suit your fair complexion.”’

So that was the secret formula. A little less of ‘Aunty-ing’ and a little more of ‘Madam-ing’ with a bit of flattery added on would have helped that unsuspecting, honest salesman who had prompted my friend to leave his shop in high dudgeon, up the sales. Business establishments that wish to flourish would do well to invest in a ‘“Madam-ing” and “Sir-ing” skills training programme’ for their staff.

The older a woman gets the more she takes umbrage at an unflattering mode of address. How ironic, I thought, that the very girls who, while in college demanded that their juniors, if only by a day, showed respect by calling them ‘Chechi’, wanted to be called either by their names or by the diplomatic honorific, ‘Madam’ when they grew older, but not wiser.

This ‘Chechi-Chettan’ business hadn’t been in practice when I was a student for I remember how we addressed all our seniors by their names, and there was no dearth of respect shown either, especially towards those who were bossy or burly.

‘What does it matter, anyway,’ I told myself smugly, ‘whether you are addressed “Aunty” or “Chechi”?’ But when something similar happened to me the other day, it did matter.

I bought some snacks from a bakery and the bill came to Rs 61. Noticing me pull out a hundred rupee note from my purse, the owner began to fumble around in his cash box. Peering in, I spotted a fifty rupee note. I thought I could help him out by giving an extra eleven rupees so that he could give me the fifty. Handing him the hundred, I began to rummage in my purse for the change when he looked up and asked, ‘Amma, do you have Rs. 11? Then I can give you a fifty-Rupee note.’

I froze. Amma? Whose Amma? Which Amma? Wherefore Amma? This man had had this bakery when I was in school, when I was in short skirts and had my hair in two plaits. He had been around for donkey’s years, might have hit a century even. Who is he calling ‘Amma’? I closed my purse with a telling click.

‘Hunt, hunt,’ my thoughts churned indignantly in my head. ‘Turn the cash box upside down. Turn out your pockets. Look in the pockets of the long underpants centurions like you must wear. Collect all the loose change and see if it all adds up to 39. Borrow from your assistant. Go ask the neighbouring shop. There’s a grouch there who doesn’t know the meaning of help. Or ask the beggar in the corner. Go buy some fruit from the fruit seller with the hundred. You might, just might, get the change you require. But don’t expect any assistance from me. I’ll wait till kingdom come, but no way am I parting with my 11!’

‘Little one, do you have eleven rupees in change?’ asked the canny, middle-aged assistant. I smiled and opened my purse, my good humour restored...

