Tiruchi-based professor and Jesuit priest Fr. Xavier Antony of Tiruchi wears many hats, all of which are pegged around his love for folklore

When an author signs off the foreword in his books, with a brave Thirumba Varumvom-la (Of course, I’ll be back) and his phone number, you know that this is a creator who fears neither writer’s block nor reader’s brickbats.

Dr. Xavier Antony S.J, professor in the Department of Visual Communication at Tiruchi’s St. Joseph’s College since 2015, has the moniker Kathaisolli (Storyteller) preceding his name with good reason.

Whether as a writer of motivational kutti kathaigal (mini stories), or as an archivist of over 10,000 third-generation Tamil folktales from all over Tamil Nadu, or even occasional stints on TV, the Jesuit clergyman has rooted his work in the voice of the people.

“Of the many stories that are written, only those that are close to the heart are remembered. A society that has not grown up listening to stories is a ruined society,” says Fr. Xavier.

Born in 1962 in the village of Michaelpalayam, Dindigul district, the young Xavier Antony was a bright student. “But I dropped out of school after the 10th Standard (in 1977) because the fees were unaffordable,” he recalls.

A year later, he was encouraged to consider taking up priesthood and continuing his education by the local priest. Back in school, and then in higher education, Fr. Xavier’s studies took him to many interesting destinations. Among the more notable of these, was in the post of the Chief Education Officer for 750 evening study centres in Varasanadu, Theni district. “It was an area notorious for female infanticide. The Jesuit mission felt that educating the people living here would help to combat this social evil,” recalls Fr. Xavier. “As part of my field work project, I stayed with the villagers from 1988 to 1990, and taught functional Tamil and Mathematics to the people there.”

A living literary form

Mass communication through Tamil folk arts and literature became a common thread in his postgraduate and doctoral studies.

“Modern communication is just about the message. Folklore, on the other hand, has a deeper theory,” says Fr. Xavier, who has also researched the impact of social media networks and short messaging service (SMS) on language and society.

Perhaps what helped him to establish the immediacy of folklore as a system grounded in its milieu, was a project that he carried out as the director of Folklore Research and Resource Centre in St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli district, in the wake of the 2004 Tsunami.

“There were many bedtime stories that were told to children at this time, and we were able to publish 450 stories specifically related to the natural calamity,” says Fr. Xavier. The project, worth Rs. 25 lakhs, recorded up to 10,000 stories from the disaster-affected areas with the help of 12 researchers, on magnetic audio cassettes.

“The Tsunami project showed how a new literary tradition had been born after the catastrophic event. Children traumatised by the phenomenon often sought an explanation for the Tsunami’s occurrence from their parents and grandparents, because TV programmes then were full of warnings about a recurrence,” says Fr. Xavier. “Till that time, it was said that the study of folklore was a fossilised discipline.”

The tales revealed that people were criticising the existing socio-political situation, due to which Mother Sea came to question Man over his transgressions. “This was a new mythology with some extended lore from existing stories about native gods,” says Fr. Xavier.

Folktales of yore

As the one and a half-year-old project drew to a close with the stories published in four volumes, the folktale lingered in Fr. Xavier’s work.

For the past 11 years, he has been recording third-generation folklore – stories, riddles and proverbs – in story-telling sessions conducted throughout the state. “I ask the children to go to their grandparents, and get them to narrate the tales that they had heard from their grandparents. Obviously it cannot be done in a day, so I have to meet the children periodically.”

What may these stories mean to a generation that has grown up with electronic media? “Folktales are a mirror of their time. Most of them concerned do’s and don’ts, related to agriculture, the welfare of the nation, and its problems, and so on. Ultimately they all end with the moral ‘do good and avoid evil,’” says Fr. Xavier.

These tales also showcase Tamil’s inherent linguistic ingenuity, he says. “It’s quite easy to distinguish an old folktale from a modern one. Most characters don’t have names in old folktales. Animals and the objects commonly used at that time, become characters. It is also possible to find recipes for dishes built into stories.”

The Tamil folktale started vanishing with the entry of television, says the clergyman. “Once TV was made free, it became almost extinct. In fact, most of the children I spoke to had got their story narrations only when a power cut at home had made it impossible to watch TV,” says Fr. Xavier. He wants to hand over his collection of audio files to a cultural archive when the stories exceed 15,000.

In keeping with social-minded ethos of the project, which is funded by Fr. Xavier and carried out during his leisure time, the name and personal details of each of the young narrators are recorded at the end of the story.

Pithy prose

“As a researcher, I am not known to anybody, even as a collector of folktales, I have no identity, but when you mention my mini stories, my name rings a bell,” says Fr. Xavier, who has penned 37 such books, and is in the process of publishing another three in the coming months.

Picking up topics that have a youth appeal, and laying them out in pithy prose, Fr. Xavier feels the secular motivational books are his way of giving back to society. “Even though cinema is doing a good job of conveying messages to people, nothing can beat the appeal of the mini story for communication skill and everlasting effect,” he says.

Most of these stories are no longer than 8 sentences, or in some cases, just one line long. He has also collated a well-received biography of anecdotes about Mother Teresa in Tamil.

“The unseen interaction between authors and readers makes each day a challenge. I write a story everyday, and listen to one everyday,” he concludes.