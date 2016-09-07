Celebrating the colours of the season at the Chala flower market

Dawn breaks in a burst of colours and fragrances at the flower market at Chala. As the city shakes off the last vestiges of slumber and dawn is still a rosy promise, Chala market is bustling with activity. By 5 a.m. truck loads of flowers start rumbling in from Hosur near Bengaluru. All hands are busy unloading sacks and baskets of flowers.

Cacophony reigns with people shouting and horns blaring, as drivers navigate through the narrow lanes of the market. “Ten to 15 loads arrive daily during the season. These are not usual suppliers, they come only during Onam,” says Chandrababu, a flower trader, as marigolds, roses, oleander and chrysanthemum are unloaded from the sacks.

Hardly a week is left for Thiruvonam and the flower market at Chala is in full bloom. The stalls are already up and running with baskets full of flowers arranged in front of the shops. Marigold, chrysanthemum, oleander (arali), cock’s comb (kozhipoo), bachelor’s button flower (vadamalli), tube rose, roses… Early birds flit in and out of the shops to grab their share of the market before other shoppers arrive.

Pookkalams (floral carpet) are integral to the festivities and all roads lead to the flower market when the festival begins. “Government and private offices, educational institutions, and companies, big and small, invariably make the pookkalam. Also, there are many pookkalam competitions. So this is the time when we do good business,” says Suresh Kumar, a veteran flower seller of 25 years now.

The traders remember how much the festival has changed over the years. “There was a time when the celebrations were never this big. We used to stock chrysanthemum, marigold, arali and vadamalli in more quantities, that’s all. We got enough and more flowers from Thovala. But now that the demand is so high we are depending on supply from Hosur. We now take only vadamalli from Thovala,” says Sasidharan Nair, another senior flower merchant.

The rates are decided by the supplier and the traders here sell them at a higher rate. “White chrysanthemum is the costliest among the lot. The rates may go up to Rs. 300 or 400 per kilo during the season. As the Thiruvonam day nears, there is always a shortage of vadamalli and arali and so their rates skyrocket during that time,” says Chandrababu. That is also when the shops comes alive in all the colours of the rainbow with bundles of asters in shades of pink, blue, purple, lavender and white, gerebras in shades of yellow, orange, white, pink or red, blue daisies and roses in reds and oranges. Onam comes early in Chala.

Green brigade

Lending a touch of green to your floral carpets are these women from the far-flung rural areas of Thiruvananthapuram district. There are over a dozen women who supply green leaves to various shops. They come from places such as Vilappilsala, Kattakkada, Malayinkeezhu, Palode, Kallikkadu, Cherukode... “We bring keerippana (a variety of Aralia with compound leaves having several leaflets), kozhivalan pacha (a kind of fern) and many other varieties during the season. While kozhivalan is used in the making of garlands otherwise, keerippana is brought mainly during Onam,” say Leela and Lilly who have been coming to the market for many years.

They reach the market by 5.30 a.m. and spread out the leaves carefully so that traders can come and take the quantity they want. “We also bring thulasi and ixora (thechi). We don’t grow them. We collect these flowers and leaves from wherever they are available, pack them in sacks and bring them here,” says Narayani who has been coming to the market for over three decades now.

Designs on the pookkalam

A new crop of traders in the flower market can give you a lesson or two about cashing in on the Onam season. With pookkalam-laying competitions becoming a common phenomenon of the festivities, these savvy traders have now come out with DIYs to help you with the pookkalam. They have come up with printed brochures featuring intricate floral designs they make, along with details of the flowers that go into it. “We started it three years ago and now we have regular clients in Technopark and in the city,” says Kannan of TCN Decorations. The rate depends on the size of the pookkalam. “It can start from Rs. 2,000 and can go up to Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000,” says Vinukumar of Sree Padmanabha flower shop.

They assure you that these are designs to floor even the most fastidious judges!