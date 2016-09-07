With several clean city campaigns and aesthetic improvement plans, Madurai can see some beautiful changes coming, writes SOMA BASU

Madurai Municipal Commissioner, Sandeep Nanduri, is silently setting an example of what is possible by following the “broken windows” theory. It is simple logic. “When unrepaired, you open the window to disorder and larger crimes. Likewise, garbage dumping or petty vandalism continues if you do not safeguard your public spaces,” he says.

So, he is going full blast harnessing street art and graffiti in a creative, constructive and authentic way. “It is the best way to keep our surfaces free from getting defaced” he says and calls it “spot fixing”. A concept borrowed from Bangalore-based NGO called “The Ugly Indian” and successfully followed in the metropolis and Chennai and Bhopal too. The idea is to identify a spot in the unkempt urban voids and fix it with some sustainably- minded tweaks.

For instance, an alley near the Nelpettai intersection was a much-maligned space having been reduced to an open air public urinal. Ever since volunteers from Vaa Nanba group volunteered to clean it up and painted the walls with a portrait of Dr.A.P.J Abdul Kalam, the place has remained fresh and tidy for over a month now.

A similar exercise has been carried out on Jail Road and Sellur. Many more spots have been identified for this direct action and Sandeep says the visible filth on our streets can be done away with if people come forward to take the ownership of the place they live in.

The starting point would be to highlight the plight of a place (say any footpath or alley, pavement outside shops and eateries, vacant plots) that has turned into an unwarranted dumping ground. Sandeep feels street art is an excellent way to brighten up a place and activate change. Artists, people, building owners can join hands to foster the creation of art work that will help not only to beautify the city but also revive it, he says, because street art is an important part of history and identity for every city.

The Madurai Municipal Corporation’s (MMC) action is visible on Kalpalam where the 16 pillars and 32 sides are in the process of getting a facelift through theme-based murals. “It is an ambitious exercise to show the city’s cultural importance and religious rituals in these paintings like the origin of river Vaigai or Lord Azhagar’s entry into it during Chithirai,” says Sandeep, and hopes the hard work going behind beautification of the city will dissuade people from defacing the walls again.

If you stand on the AV Bridge, you will be able to see the entire series of paintings when it is completed, he notes. Plans are also afoot to brighten up the stretch of wall from the Railway Station to Burma Bazaar next.

The municipal commissioner also roped in school children in getting the walls around the Race Course painted on the theme “Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.” While it was conducted as part of a painting contest by the Soroptimist International-Madurai chapter for school and college students and 100-odd panels were done, the remaining part of the wall will now be painted by students of Mahatma School.

Public places give a tourist the first glimpse of what the city is like and that is why several theme-based traffic islands have also been planned by the MMC. They will come up at the Meenakshi Temple, airport, railway junction and bus-stands besides sprucing up of all the major roundabouts. “We are in the process of allotting each park or roundabout to a bank for gardening and maintenance. The Indian Bank has taken up the first one opposite to District Court,” says Sandeep, buoyed by the fact that last month the Meenakshi Amman Temple was declared as one of the top ten swachch iconic places in India by the Centre.

It may still be a while before the city undergoes a clean and aesthetic transformation for all of us to see. But the ball has been set rolling and in the end it is as much about changing peoples’ deep-rooted attitudes and cultural behaviour and involving communities.

The case of a lost tree

Much as the Madurai Municipal Commissioner, Sandeep Nanduri would want people to be involved in the Clean Madurai Mission, there are enough individuals in the city who are equally passionate about reviving the city’s glory. And while art can bring alive the city’s heritage on its walls, another one grand way of reliving the city’s past is through its trees.

Why Madurai lost relevance of its ancient name Kadambavanam is what set Arvind Kumar Sankar thinking. Eight years ago as the INTACH Madurai convener, he attempted to travel back through time and launched the Project Kadamba because the legendary origin of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, according to the ‘Sthala Puranam, has it that eons back before the Temple City of Madurai came into existence, the place where the temple complex stands was a ‘Kadamba Vanam’ (forest with Kadamba trees) with the Siva Lingam situated in its midst.

With kadamba tree’s high timber value, the kadambavanam got replaced with concrete, says Arvind. In 2008, he distributed 300 saplings to various schools, institutions and corporate and industrialists, and 108 saplings were planted on one acre of the Meenakshi Temple’s Koodal Sengulam farm near Madurai airport.

Today, the trees on this farm have come up well but in the rest of the city only 50-odd have survived and growing. A fact that got P.Kumarappan, president of the newly installed Rotary Club of Madurai Innovators, thinking this time. Trees are like living books in our landscape, he says, and Madurai’s native tree has earned a place in a story that can never be forgotten. “It is upon us to recreate the forest of a bygone era.”

So, the club has launched an ambitious project of distributing 10,000 kadamba saplings free to people over the year. The first batch of 1,000 saplings were given away to Meenakshi Temple, 20 educational institutions and two village panchayats.

The next four batches of 1,000 saplings each will be distributed among industrial houses, government schools, village committees and granite industries before the next action plan is drawn up, according to Kumarappan, who did lot of research on the tree and has also published a six-page booklet packed with information. “The trees that bear glorious stories from the past deserve to be protected and celebrated,” he says. And Arvind Sankar suggests a tree temple in Madurai with all sacred trees planted together. “The next generation should know about the tradition of worshipping trees. They only see them giving way to human habitation,” he says.

Facts about Kadamba

The kadamba tree is the sthala vruksham of Meenakshi temple and forms an equally important feature of the temple’s architecture as the gopuram, vimanam and the sanctum sanctorum,

The botanical nameof kadamba tree is neolamarckiacadamba and the common names are burflower tree laran, Leichardt pine and kadam. Grown as an ornamental plant, it is the evergreen, tropical tree native to South and South East Asia. When the tree is four to five years old, flowering begins with scented orange flowers in dense globe shaped clusters. The flowers are used in perfumes. A fully mature kadamba tree reaches up to 148 feet height. It is a large tree with a broad crown and straight cylindrical bole. The broad spreading branches grow rapidly in the first 6 to 8 years. 5 years old. The fruit of kadmaba comes in small fleshy yellow orange capsules packed closely with 8000 seeds maturing. The fruits splits apart releasing the seeds which are then dispersed by wind or rain.

Kadamba is mentioned in the “Bhagavathapurana”. In North India it is associated with Krishna while in the south it is known as Parvathi’s tree. In the sangam period of Tamil Nadu Murugan of Thirupangundram hill Madurai was refered to us a centre of nature worship. He was in form of spear under kadamba tree.

QUOTE:

“We want our city to be ranked as the cleanest city. Much can be achieved with some smart ideas, and, of course, ensuring those ideas work.” – Sandeep Nanduri , Madurai Municipal Commissioner