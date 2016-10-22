TEAM MELANGE takes a peek into the work spaces of the well-known artists to see the what inspire them to create

Artist:

Zakkir Hussain

City:Kochi

The indigo coloured 1942 Sathar Building on Bazaar Road is conspicuous by its colour. It is also known for harbouring artist, Zakkir Hussian’s studio, a space he defines as one where he arranges metaphors. Zakkir is the thinking artist, involved in continuously processing in his mind any cue that could originate in stirring good prose (he’s currently reading Clarice Lispector) or something as trite as a turpentine spill on his work table. He likes to refer to his studio as a laboratory and himself as a receptacle where he mutates thoughts and conducts experiments.

But unlike a clinical and impersonal lab Zakkir’s space bears his stamp. It is pragmatic and matter-of-fact.

A large room, the studio has four east-facing windows that flood in light. A small passage runs alongside overlooking a drum yard. A continuous sound of metal work is background score. Zakkir seems unmindful. He is immersed in what he calls his “compositions”. On one wall hangs, a triptych, Prolonged Hours of Disguised Situations, showcased in the first edition of the Kochi Biennale and on the other is a work in progress, Abandoned Citizens.

“My art did not begin one fine morning. It is a long process. People are rejecting this kind of process but I believe it is important. An artists’ language is prime,” he says. Zakkir recalls his initiation into art, sketching actor Prem Nazir on paper diligently. Later he was introduced to political thought by his friend at Maharaja’s college. Art and political consciousness fused finally into his works but Zakkir is categoric that he is not a political artist and not a Left artist as made out to be. “The red colour that I use is often misinterpreted. Red is a life giving colour but blood on the street is something quite different,” says Zakkir who has a disciplined approach to work. He draws and paints daily and works steadily from 10 in the morning to 5 in the evening. In the studio are books- fiction and non fiction- strewn carelessly; there are drawing books and sketches, conceptual notes lying on two centre tables. On the terracotta floor is a preliminary work, taking shape. Oil paints, acrylic tins, bottles of oil, watercolours, pastels and crayons, brushes of different sizes are spread around. Though there is disarray there is a method to it that Zakkir is comfortable with. An etching press, which he carted from Baroda when he returned in 2000 after his Master’s Degree, lies unused. Does he take a nap in the afternoons in the space that bears no sign of rest? Sometimes he does but mostly he is toiling away translating his inspirations into artistic interpretations. “This space is a part of my development,” he says. And for some reason the absence of an easel, commonly associated with an artist, is not felt.