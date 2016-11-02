Aparna Rajesh talks about her passion for collecting nose pins and how it has influenced her personality

Wearing nose pins can be a nuisance. But for, Aparna Rajesh it is passion and part of her style statement. She likes to come out flashing a bright, bold and mega size ethnic nose pin. “This one is called ‘narthaka’ (dancing) Krishna. I got it from one of my friends in Mumbai. The day I saw it I wanted to have it in my kitty,” says Aparna, who has 70 different nose pins in her collection.

Antique, silver, gold plated, gold, diamond or tribal... You name it and you will find an exclusively designed one in Aparna’s collection. Fascination for junk jewellery with strong tribal accents stemmed from her mother, who was predominantly interested in collecting gold jewellery. “I got my nose pierced when I was in first year PUC in Bangalore. It was a tradition for any south Indian girl to have her nose pierced and it was only natural for me but I did not have any special interest in collecting nose pins,” she says. Though she was keen in other jewellery items, it was only after getting a small diamond stud as her first nose pin, Aparna felt she could make a strong style statement with nose jewellery. And eventually turned into a collector of nose ornaments.

“Many friends ask me how I blow my nose, but it has never bothered me till date,” she laughs.

From diamond stud, her interest shifted to nose rings after she saw a huge variety of them at different exhibitions and especially the one at Chitra Kala Parishad in Bangalore. From then, Aparna is a regular at jewellery exhibitions.

From catchy nose pins embellished with kundan work, enamel work, glass and wire work to quirky silver nose pins, her collection is vast. Aparna aslo does lot of online shopping to add to her collection. “It was during one such online browsing sessions that I happened to read a message that popped up in the corner of the screen. It was an advertisement for KarmaSuthra jewellery and I was so fascinated by their collection that I immediately ordered for a small nose pin called ‘thamara’ (lotus),” recalls Aparna. She even instantly messaged the designer of Karma Suthra, Divya, requesting for a update of her latest designs. “Later I found out we have many common friends and I began getting all latest designs from Divya, who has celebrities like Vidya balan and Nandita Das as her customers,” she adds.

Aparna has also custom-made nose pins. If she finds any other piece of jewellery interesting, she immediately converts it into a nose pin after some tweaks. “Many of my ear rings have become my nose pins,” she says, and shares how once she visited a Bengali Themed party and picked up an impressive pair of peacock-shaped earring. “It immediately struck me to wear it as a nose pin much to the shock of the shopkeeper. But once I placed it on my nose, he was both surprised and convinced.

Aparna’s collection also includes the latest design by Divya Thomas that has been inspired by the traditional Kerala Vaalkkannadi (hand-held mirror). Aparna also has double-sided fish nose pin, another one in the shape of bael leaf, a lamp shaped nose pin, butterfly shaped nose pin made of small beads and wires and others custom made by her class mate Khyati of Bangalore.

Over the years she has developed interest in tribal jewellery also. “I like to dress up. Without nose pin I am incomplete. It enhances your style. Tribal designs impress me and I love to wear anything and everything, after all my tribe is my vibe,” says Aparna.

Aparna has herself designed two nose pins. One is in the shape of a star and the other is a triangle. Fascination for stars from childhood propelled her to design the nose pin, with six arms emitting rays. She has made it in such a way that it gives a double embossed effect. The triangle shaped nose pin is the outcome of her interest in tribal jewellery. Geometrical figures are part of jewellery designs, she says and impressed with her designs many of her friends keep buying from her.

Trishul-shaped nose pin is her favourite. It is designed by her friend Divya Thomas. Aparna says she is at peace when she wears the nose pin. She also likes black colour and wanted a nose pin with onyx stone. Her friend Khyati designed a round nose pin with onyx stone on it.

