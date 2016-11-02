Occupation: Mobile tyre repairer

Sorry I am late. I was held up fixing a bike puncture at Balaramapuram. That is where I reside with my parents and elder brother, by the way. My father and brother work at a fruit shop in Balaramapuram.

I completed class 10 and decided to quit school and started assisting in a mechanic's workshop. There, I learnt how to change tyres and fix a puncture. I worked at the workshop for three years before starting a mobile tyre repair unit five years ago. I am 25 year old now.

A flat tyre is a nightmare for most travellers. Nails, bad roads and damaged valve are the main reasons for a flat tyre. Tyres often run a flat at the most inconvenient of time. That is where I come in. I pry the punctured tyre from its rim, patch it up and put it back on the wheel.

See that sticker stuck on the side of the box on my bike? The sticker carries my name, contact number and my occupation. People who see me on my bike often take a snap of the sticker or note down my name and number. They forward the number to family and friends. If anyone develops a flat tyre they give me a call. It’s mostly bikers who call me though. Earlier, it was mostly those in and around Balaramapuram who called me. Now, people from even Neyyattinkara call me. If I am not tied up at another place, I will be there; it doesn’t matter how far the place is. I charge by distance. Right now, I charge Rs. 100 for every 10 kilometres I travel from Balaramapuram.

The box on my bike carries my tools and the paraphernalia required to fix a puncture. There is a small tank to hold compressed air attached to my bike too. I carry a replacement tyre only if the person calling asks me to.

My day starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. I do attend to emergency calls late at night. I usually hang out with my friends or watch TV after work. I don’t take any off days unless it’s urgent. While my parents have advised me to start a mechanic’s workshop of my own, I prefer sticking to what I am doing right now. I enjoy travelling and meeting new people and so this job of mine fits the bill. Besides, more than an occupation, I see my job as a Good Samaritan service. Those who need my services can reach me at 9746243531.

(A weekly column on men and women who make Thiruvananthapuram what it is)