With a belief that art helps people, R. Jacob Jebaraj of YouArt takes it to schools in remote areas

It’s 10.30 a.m. in the morning. In a few minutes, artist R. Jacob Jebaraj has to leave for Vidya Sagar to teach art to special children. Between preparing for solo shows, group shows, organising workshops for professionals and budding artists, Jacob finds time to engage with NGOs and special children, who he calls his ‘real gurus’. “There is always time if you have the passion for it,” says the contemporary artist, who has, over the years, taken art to tsunami rehabilitation centres and juvenile homes, besides numerous public places, through YouArt, which was established in 2007 by his father, Richard Jesudas, an acclaimed artist and founding member of Cholamandal Artists’ Village.

He recalls a story that he heard from the legendary artist KCS Panicker, who taught his father in the 80s: “Once a teacher wanted to get 100 uniforms stitched for his students, but none of the tailors was ready to take up the job, as they were busy with orders for the festive season. But the teacher insisted that his assistant go to the busiest tailor in town. Bewildered, his assistant asked him why. The teacher replied that the busiest person always finds time for everything. I carry that lesson with me even today,” says the State Award-winning artist, over a call from his residence at Cholamandal Artists’ Village on ECR.

Jacob and his wife, R. Ranjini Jacob, run YouArt, which was initially started as AEP — Art Education Programme for disabled children to develop their motor skills. While YouArt is still largely associated with this cause, it has also expanded its work to schools, colleges and corporate organisations.

The organisation recently conducted a two-day workshop on block and screen printing on textiles, which, besides regular participants, had five students from Government College of Fine Arts. “We make sure that we sponsor at least five to six students from the college, who, otherwise, wouldn’t get a chance to attend such certified workshops (which are priced at Rs. 5,000 per head) on concepts such as batik print on textiles, ikat printing technique and so on,” says Ranjini, director of YouArt.

The classes are conducted by experts. “For example, for watercolour techniques, we had the world-famous artist Naresh Prabhu take classes, and for woodcut technique on printing, National-award winning artist Vijay Pitchumani had come,” she adds.

Jacob chips in: “I don’t think you can learn skills such as printmaking anywhere else in Chennai.”

Most institutions require one to have a Bachelor’s degree to practise in the professional studios. “But here, you can just sign up for the course, and we will provide you everything from scratch. All you need is an interest in art,” he adds. T

he organisation also takes art to schools, where experts teach students the basics — tonal values, perspective art, colour therapy, sensory art, and more. “Jacob has gone to over 15 schools in remote areas of Chikmagalur, Indore, Chemmangudi, and Kumbakonam among other places, as part of his work with Aim for Seva, an NGO,” says Ranjini. That apart, teachers from rural schools are called to the YouArt Studio in Chennai and trained in art techniques.

“You never know how art helps people. It can be used to express their creativity, for stress management or for community-related projects. It hones one’s observational skills and mind and body coordination,” says Jacob, who trained in screen printing techniques in London Print Studio, and has presented his works in several national and international platforms. “I am ready to train anybody. The only question I ask them is: Are you ready to share art?” he says.

For details about YouArt, call: 98406 76808.