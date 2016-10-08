Singer and rapper Indeep Bakshi discusses his rise as an independent musician and the responsibility artistes have towards their fans

Indeep Bakshi shot to a fame a couple of years ago for his rap portion in the hit song ‘Saturday Saturday’ from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The singer from Delhi has since gone on to release his own tracks, including the recently-released ‘Bad Wali Feeling’, and display his versatility in Bollywood with the soft number ‘Tere Liye’, from Dilli Waali Zaalim Girlfriend. Now, as he rides the wave of success from his rap contribution in ‘Kaala Chashma’ from Baar Baar Dekho, Indeep finds himself in a comfortable space as an artiste, and wants to keep it that way.

“I started off a few years ago making my own versions of popular tracks and playing them in my car. Though I was an architect by profession, music has always been my passion,” says Indeep, who is one among a growing set of independent musicians who have found acceptance in Bollywood.

“The thing about my music is I make it for fun; it is a stress buster for me. I don't call myself a singer or a rapper, but take a topic, build a situation around it and just make music,” he says.

Indeep is aware that he has a specific audience who love his music, and is comfortable with that while also experimenting on his own. “My father does not like most of my songs, because many people cannot relate with the things mentioned in them. I write in an accessible way, I am from Delhi so my Punjabi isn't authentic and more people can understand it.” He goes on to add that he also does not consider people’s reactions too much when he writes his lyrics. “I write in a way that fits the song, and I really want to bring more international music to India, which is what I tried with ‘Bad Wali Feeling’. The idea is not to offend anyone."

Despite his success, Indeep wants to keep some space for his personal projects and not get caught up in the commercialisation that is part of Bollywood projects. “Film songs get more publicity because they are promoted better, but I like building up my own library of songs. If you ask me to come up with a song and deliver it within a time frame, I cannot do that, because it is not like constructing a building on contract,” he says, explaining that his desire to be involved in all the aspects of the process will likely see him as a music producer than a playback singer in the years to come.

The fun, party-going nature of his songs notwithstanding, Indeep says that artistes have a responsibility to their fans, as fans sometimes imbibe the wrong message from a particular work. “When you have a level of influence, you also have to be responsible about it, as fans can be quite impressionable. Which is why the next project I am working on, called ‘Bezubaan’ is about the relationship between a mute father and his daughter. It also touches upon how the girl child is a blessing, not a burden.”

Indeep, who was in Bengaluru to perform at an event, says he is enamoured with South India and its music, and looks forward to work in South Indian movies some day.

“The energy and intensity in the songs from this part of the country is so high, I doubt even Bollywood can match it!”