Honda BR-V is not just economically priced, it also scores in terms of superior engine and acceleration

After driving the Honda BR-V (diesel) for a fortnight and then after doing the usual research, I discovered several take-home points about this long-long MPV touted as SUV.

Yes, it is not an SUV. Neither in drive nor in appearance. With three rows, it has ample space to offer. The back seat of BR-V has enough empty space too. This makes one wonder if it will be more of a liability than utility for you, considering on rarest of rare occasions you are going to put it to maximum use. So, the resultant increase in length and width weighed against the menacing city traffic doesn’t give you a happy picture.

But, all said and done the very fact that the car’s cost starts from Rs.8.75 lakh and goes up to Rs.12.90 lakh ex-showroom Delhi makes it cool. To tell you the truth, there aren’t many such seven-seater cars at this price range.

Thus, BR-V shares space with an Ertiga or a TUV300 when it comes to the seating capacity in that price bracket. But then, there is more to BR-V.

For one, quite pleasing is the ground clearance which Honda claims is the best-in-class is at 210mm. Here, when they say ‘best-in-class’ you really can put it to comparison with true SUV’s like Innova, Scorpio, Duster. There are on offer projector headlamps across all variants. And then, there is almost everything that is usually available in a car of this ‘class’, ranging from front dual air bags, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake force distribution to integrated audio system with steering mounted controls. However, there is conspicuous absence of parking sensors and rear view camera. . Also, the all black interiors, I feel, make the cabin go really dark. Maybe, a little more touch of grey could be more appealing.

The car with 1.5 litre engine, in both- petrol and diesel, has six-speed manual transmission with an option of CVT in petrol variant. In my BR-V fortnight, there weren’t many occasions when I felt less on power thanks to the 99hp of power output at 3600rpm. However, the six-speed gearbox meant the initial gear shifts were quick. It was only in 4th gear and upwards that I experienced smoothness in my ride. Overall, BR-V is a long car with a short name but has quite a bit to offer.