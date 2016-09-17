A chat with veteran jewellery designer Shilpa Puri

Veteran jewellery designer Shilpa Puri celebrates her silver jubilee in the industry and has launched her new collection ‘Leaf’, inspired by the monsoon, on the occasion. Bold and elegant, this collection is for women who want to embrace their feminine side with confidence. It is romantic in appeal and distinctive in nature. Every piece in the collection, at Ffolio, Vittal Malya Road has a leaf motif as an integral part of the designs. Excerpts from an interview:

How are your designs different from others in the industry?

I make designs on the spot. I am my inspiration. I do not copy any designs or take inspiration from any other designer. I work within a theme and it is always original.

Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?

I would love to see myself standing with the top designers of India.

How has your journey been?

I had to go through a lot of struggle in the beginning. I wanted to do something different and fun and 25 years ago, artificial jewellery was not such a big hit. I thought to myself if clothes could be fun to design then why not artificial jewellery? It took some convincing for people to understand the concept of artificial jewellery but today, things are different. Now, people of all age groups prefer artificial jewellery over the real thing and understand the concept of semi-precious stones.

What age group does your collection target?

My collection focuses on young women in the marriageable age who are into destination wedding jewellery. But I also have other collections for women of all age groups to look elegant in.

Since a new collection is launched every three months, what do you have in mind for your upcoming collection?

My next collection focuses on traditional bridal jewellery with heavy kundan and jadau work. So if you have a wedding coming up and you really want to steal the show, this collection will work wonders for you.