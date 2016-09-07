Ritu Kumar, who made us trust our traditional textile heritage, talks about her delicious journey

Talking to Ritu Kumar is like unravelling the rich layers of a vintage Indian sari. The yarn is supple, the colours are natural and there is nothing billowy about the fall. Some years back when western behemoths were lining their stories in the country and we feared that in a few years time every young Indian girl would sport or aspire for her little black dress, Kumar stood ground and allayed fears. Today, she says, we survived the onslaught because of our distinct handloom handwriting. “Like you, I had the same fear because I really had this apprehension that we might go the China or Thailand way and everybody in our country might start wearing little black dresses. Somehow the international media also sold us a story that if you are not wearing their thing you are not with it,” says Kumar as we settle for a leisurely lunch at Wildfire, the Brazilian restaurant of Crowne Plaza Today in Gurgaon.

What gave her strength was her belief in her crafts background and the fact that she had done it before. “We learnt under the likes of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay or Pupul Jayakar. We didn’t come from a fashion background. We started like barefoot doctors, who were sent to different corners of the country to appreciate its crafts. We had no contacts, no place to stay, but still we managed to strike a bond with craftsmen. Even if I wanted to import a button, it was so prohibitive at that time that I had to find a solution from within our own tradition.” So when we say licence raj killed many industries, fashion is an exception!

Sipping asparagus cappuccino soup with wild nuts and milk foam, Kumar is talking of the late ‘60s, when years of colonial rule had made inferiority complex seep so deep that the craftsmen and the consumer had little self worth left about the country’s textile heritage. “Kashmiri shawls were called paisleys after a town in Scotland. I started working with block printers in Serampore and they were in a very bad shape . Block prints were cheaper than nylon scarves. None of their traditional blocks were being used.” Out of the first 30 saris that she got made for an exhibition nothing sold except for three saris bought by her friends. “I was told they look old. I said that it was vintage, but nobody thought that way. But then I switched the same prints on chiffons. That was the time when all the fashionable women were wearing French chiffons with roses and going to the races! The minute I did that some pieces started selling and in the next five years we were being approached by mills in Benaras and Surat.”

Talking of Serampore, Kumar reflects on her early days as a Bengali bahu, who came from a Punjabi background. “As somebody who runs a home, food may not be that critical for yourself but it is pretty important to run a good home. As a young couple, we tended to be out all the time. Cooking was largely left for dinner. Then slowly I discovered the beauty of Bengali cooking because Bengali food is unbelievably good. They have the most wonderful flavours. Being a Punjabi, I had not experienced it first hand but then I started enjoying macher jhol, the way they cook their banana fish, and unlike Punjabi food, it is very light.”

As Chef Avanish Jain conjures up mushroom rolled pasta with fresh tomato cream sauce, Kumar reminisces how cooking has been integral to her life from the beginning. “My father was a foodie and we were pushed to learn how to run a kitchen regardless to what you do in life. Learning how to make good tandoori roti was a must. How to make tasty food with less curry and masala — it was a particularly Kashmiri-Punjabi type of food that I grew up on. So Bengali food really came as a great surprise.”

However, working with artisans meant she had to spend days outside Kolkata. “I would travel miles into the hinterland where the wives of karigars would cook for us, and it was wonderful. They would cook in mud pot and serve roti. Sometimes, I used to take my kids along and they would eat the same. It is the most delicious food that I had in those days. The way they use coconut is simply amazing.” She still gets authentic Chinese food from the homes in Tangra, where her workshop is located.

The Make in India slogan is making news now but Kumar points out that the crafts she worked with all these years were always made in India. “The slogan just defines it now.” Kumar has recently done projects in Benaras and Odisha to help revive the traditional Benarasi and Ikat weave. “When the royalty of India started buying from France, the patronage to Benaras diminished and a time came when English roses were being woven into Benarasi saris. An art deco kind of design vocabulary emerged. It neither appealed to the local customer nor did it make a cut in the urban market. The karigars got confused.” During her projects, she says, the team could not find a real Benarasi sari. “The yarn had got stiff, the colours were chemical and the sari balloons. Which young girl would like to carry it? Still nobody complains. It is like when something goes wrong in a big kitchen producing lots of food, nobody complains.” Instead of Chinese, she procured Bhagalpuri silk yarn, photographed old pieces and pushed the karigars to rediscover their art. This resulted in a dozen saris, which she says gave her hope that the wheel can be turned again. She holds mechanisation of looms complicated the problem further. “Mechanisation has its place but then leave space for handloom as well. You cannot marry the two. The hand-woven fabric has its own vocabulary and handwriting and it has its space in the market.” She maintains if you stay with excellence in a particular field, there is always a market for it. “It is not for the masses, it never was. But we have enough people who can buy one real Benarasi sari in their life time. We don’t need more than that. The highest quality of weaving with silk, gold and silver is irreplaceable and we don’t find it anywhere in the world.”

Of course, she adds, the fruits should reach the karigars. “If they find it lucrative, why such mathematically brilliant minds would become truck drivers or lift fabrics in the mills of Surat.” Giving example of those working with her, she says some of the karigars who used to come sitting on bus top now come in cars and their children are studying in boarding schools.

Another fallacy, she says, is that Indian textiles and techniques because of their classical nature should always be kept in stone. “Indian textiles are most amenable to western silhouettes. There is no reason why can’t we customise our textile for a younger person’s bandwidth. That is where a designer comes into the picture."

The reason she says there can’t be uniformity in the fashion market is the number of occasions and festivals we have. “I went to Cambodia, where I found brides and grooms were being photographed against temples in white gowns and black suits. This can’t happen in India.” However, there is no end to hiccups. “From traditional saris, I moved to kurta pyjama. Now not many want to wear kurta pyjama. What we can do is to carry our aesthetics as you move on. Techniques are pliable and transferable. Karigars are savvier than we give them credit for. The only point is that nature of the loom is such that it is meant for unstitched garments or garments which are not like jerseys but even there is a scope for improvisation. With loom fabric you can do layered clothing, things that are suitable for young clientele.”

What has also changed is the body type of Indian women. Gone are the days when they spent most of their free time in salons. “It seems they are spending half their lives in gym pumping iron. The fashion has got sporty. It reflected in our latest Lakme Fashion Week collection as well.” She reminds how Kalki Koechlin once sported sneakers with sari. “It is a healthy development. It took us a long time time to move from heels to chappals.” Does this mean the grace and romantic image that we associate with women will eventually vanish. “The wonderful thing about India is that both can co-exist. I don’t think anybody is going to wear track suit to a wedding anytime soon.” Trying mango pannacotta, she takes a dig, “What about man’s fashion. I feel sorry for guys. They haven’t come far from those pathetic bush shirts and safari suits. The office doesn’t give them leeway to experiment and the moment they put on kurta, people tease them of political affiliations.” Anybody listening?