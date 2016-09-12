Sharanya, daughter of singer Srinivas, has come up with her debut music video titled ‘Kozhai’

How many times have we been a mute spectator to events happening around us?

That’s the question Sharanya, daughter of singer Srinivas, asks through her debut music video, ‘Kozhai’, which recently released on Doopaadoo. “There is a ‘kozhai’ in all of us,” she says, “My single is about everybody in society, who get outraged by what’s happening around them but are helpless.”

The music video features the singer herself, and how she reacts to events happening around her.

‘Kozhai’ was conceptualised when lyricist Madhan Karky bounced off something he’d written with singer Srinivas, who composed the song.

“It had a strong message,” recalls Sharanya, “We felt it would work when we translate it into a music video.” With a team of talented musicians and arrangements by Prasanth Techno, ‘Kozhai’ soon fell in place.

Sharanya has been singing in films since she was 10 — her first song was a line in the ‘Alangatti’ song in Thenali. She hopes to balance independent music and film songs in the future.

“It (independent music) has always existed in the background, but now, people are taking note of it. It gives space to express your musicality,” says the singer, whose last film song was the ‘Leguva’ number in Justin Prabhakaran’s Raja Manthiri.