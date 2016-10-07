Before the release of her debut novel The High Priestess Never Marries, Sharanya Manivannan talks about art, life and that oft-ignored creature — the single Indian woman

What does it look like to be single by choice, and not by chance? This question alone could probably draw the thick, dark line between the women of today’s generation and their predecessors. This is Sharanya Manivannan’s generation, and these are the pertinent questions for a single woman in Madras in her late-twenties. “We are the first generation with the freedom to make this choice; yet we are grappling with the big questions: how to find love, and how to keep it,” she says. Sitting in a café where they’ve kindly turned off the music so we can hear each other clearly, her large kohl-lined eyes speak louder than her soft voice.

Her new book, The High Priestess Never Marries, explores what this new paradigm would look like, and starts with a casual thought — can a certain kind of woman, in a certain kind of society, have both love and freedom? “As I began to write and live that question, seeking answers, it became another question: If the answer is no, then what do you do with your heartbreak?”

The book is personal, but also comes from observing women of her generation who are finding many different answers to these questions. There are many shades of ‘maybe’ in between, and this becomes a part of her stories, says Sharanya.

At 31, and unmarried to date, Sharanya finds herself single — an anomaly in her city — and still seeking, and believing, in love, but not necessarily in the institution of marriage. This is something she has in common with all her the characters. “Marriage as an institution is inherently patriarchal, and that’s why women question it more than men. But love is rebellion. Love is subversion,” she smiles. And arranged marriage is simply a way to carry forward caste and wealth, and even these so-called “arranged-cum-love” marriages are little more than a PR class; it’s an oxymoron, insists Sharanya.

“It may give you comfort and social legitimacy, but it won’t necessarily give you what your heart truly asks for.” Which is why she, and the characters in her book, choose to listen to their hearts, even if it entails waiting, loss and enormous amounts of heartbreak. This is another major theme that runs through her book. “ It’s so easy and comfortable to allow the institution to take care of you and give you companionship and a warm body to sleep beside. So to say no, despite being lonely, is quite courageous,” she adds. Especially in a society that denies single women social legitimacy, it’s difficult to keep challenging the status quo.

Her first attempt at writing fiction, The High Priestess Never Marries is a collection of stories of varying lengths. Some are as small as a page and a half, while others are over forty pages long. Set almost entirely in Chennai, the book is very much a ‘Madras book’, as she calls it, with a lot of Tanglish, a bit of Tamil and plenty of local references, which Sharanya says she was very particular about not highlighting or explaining. So references that range from TASMAC to kuthu vilakkus, allusions to Gemini flyover and Naidu Hall are all presented without any words in italics, no translations in brackets or even a glossary at the end of the book. “I strongly believe in translingual literature, the literature in which real people talk and think and live, because diverse literature is important, and I don’t think language would deter someone from reading the book.”

She’s inspired by Woman Hollering Creek and Other Stories, by Sandra Cisneros, a Mexican-American author whose style of storytelling (short vignettes alongside longer stories) as well as voice made her put together all of her writings from 2010 into this collection. She also lists the Pulitzer prize-winning Junot Diaz as inspiration, whose The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao also unapologetically uses liberal amounts of Spanish as well as English to narrate the story. Her book is like her baby, and she definitely had maternal pangs before her fiction debut went to print, “But I’m lucky because I had twins,” says Sharanya, whose second book released just last month. A children’s picture book that deals with advanced themes like death, grief and the supernatural, The Ammuchi Puchi was written in 2010, but found a serious publisher with Lantana only last year.

She hopes that her book helps in complicating the narrative of love, sex, romance and marriage in this country today, and make it more open and compassionate. “If my work can move people and if people can see themselves reflected in some way, they can help support more radical choices,” she explains. Having encountered many things in art that have reassured her that there are others like her, she hopes that her work too can do the same. Moral ambiguity is another theme that recurs in her stories. “Many of my characters don’t do things that are strictly principled, because in that mess and in that complication, is where real life is. And that’s where fiction is as well,” she says.

It’s an unusual wish for a writer whose book is yet to hit stands, but Sharanya does hope that after its release, her book gets outdated pretty soon.“If the generation after mine sees that this struggle and conflict between love and freedom is easier, or it doesn’t even exist, and you don’t have to challenge anyone to have it…” her voice trails off. You can list this one under ‘the things we do for love’.