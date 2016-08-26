Features » Metroplus

Thiruvananthapuram, August 26, 2016
Updated: August 26, 2016 16:14 IST

Rocking on!

Shabhareesh Varma
Shabhareesh Varma on collaborating with Anirudh Ravichander for TNPL’s anthem

Singer Shabhareesh Varma appears to be everyone’s first choice for cricket anthems. First, his groovy ‘Pistah,’ from the film Neram, was the anthem of choice for this year’s Indian Premiere League.

Now, singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander has roped him in to sing the debut Tamil Nadu Premier League’s peppy anthem, ‘Dumkutla, Damkutla.’ The 1.27-minute video song, featuring some of Tamil Nadu’s top cricketers, was released a week ago and has been ruling the airwaves with its peppy beats.

“Anirudh and his audio engineer, Sreenivasan called me one afternoon saying that they needed me to record the song. I hopped over to a music studio in Panampilly Nagar, and we finished the recording that afternoon itself, while communicating on the phone. It’s turned out to be a fun number,” says Shabhareesh.

Anirudh had sung the ‘Rockaankuthu’ number in Premam, the Alphonse Putharen movie, which made a star out of Shabhareesh, as an actor, singer and lyricist.

“I think we have the same taste in music, the same wavelength. I’ve met Anirudh on several occasions but I would like to get together with him in a studio and make music,” adds Shabhareesh.

