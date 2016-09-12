Meet the Burmese Chef who is propagating Japanese cuisine for its healthy cooking options

Chef Myo Zaw Aung from Burma is the new Executive Chef at the High Ultra Lounge. With 23 years of experience behind him, he says “Food is my passion.”

Born and raised in Myanmar, he credits his mother for instilling the love for cooking in him. “Nothing can replace the taste of her food in my memory. I started off by helping her in the kitchen. That was my first school.”

Creating something new is what he is known for. “Cooking Burmese food is in my blood,” says the chef who is into Pan Asian and oriental fusion food, but specialises in Japanese cuisine.

“Today food is a trend. As people are travelling, the world is shrinking. It is not just about putting something on your plate and gulping it down on the go. But, food is a lifestyle – with importance given to ambience, plating and taste.”

He adds that a chef should be able to see his customer and know his food preferences. “If I see a slightly overweight person, I know he/she loves sweets. If they are slim, then you automatically know that they are calory conscious. This way you make your own study too.”

According to him, Japanese food is the healthiest in the world. “Sesame oil, raw fish and wasabi are some of the ingredients that they use. Of course, some Indians cannot eat it. I am here to modify it for the Indian palate while retaining its healthy values,” says Chef Myo who is against fast foods, especially mayonnaise. “Even the cooking method has to be changed to keep yourself healthy and blessed with a long life. I can cook for a customer craving fat and meat or one looking for light, healthy food.”

When it comes to Indian food he says he loves the idli and dosa as it is “healthy. The biryani, which is brilliant in flavours, however, is loaded with fat and butter chicken is high in white cholesterol.”

Then he goes on to explain certain qualities that make a good chef. “A chef has to be creative, specialise in one style of cuisine, interact with customers and know his ingredients and dishes like the back of his hand. He cannot afford to be lazy and has to get creative with not just cooking but also plating.”