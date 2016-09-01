Punjab Grill is a fine dining eatery that sells ‘shudh punjabi’ food with no frills

There are many stories about the invention of kebabs, one being that it was originally made for the toothless Nawabs to enjoy their favourite meat. After having tasted the murg malai kebab at Punjab Grill, there is no reason why one shouldn’t believe that kebab fable. Put a piece of this succulent kebab in your mouth and without effort they just literally melt in your mouth. It is malaidar for sure and there’s no overpowering spice in this meat, yet it doesn’t leave the after taste of non-veg food. With this kebabs rocking as starters, can anything else get more exciting? Yes. A whole lot of it in the veg and non-veg section and this fine dining eatery with finger-licking Punjabi food rocks with each presentation.

Veg kurkuri are tiny cheese bites with minced veggies and are served with a little chilli-honey dip. Bite into these crunchies and the melted cheese makes its way into your mouth along with the minced veggies. The same goes with the marinated paneer cubes.

But if one has to make a choice between one veg and non-veg starter it has to be lamb chaap and the dahi kebab. The lamb-chop, doesn’t just look good, but tastes heavenly too. This non-chewy aromatic kebab is hard to resist. The same goes with dahi kebab and it’s hard to guess the ingredient that goes into it. This one is quite filling.

Punjab Grill has a long famous history of who owned the chain of restaurants earlier and who owns it now. But all that isn’t needed to enjoy a happy meal. Don’t let its plush interiors intimidate you; you also needn’t worry about eating a naan with a fork and knife, it is a Punjabi restaurant that offers very good desi khana, so no one is judging the desi style of eating with the hands. As far as the concept of food goes, Punjab Grill at Jubilee Hills is all about dhaba food that is lip-smackingly delicious.

The drinks on the table will keep the conversation flowing but we can safely presume that it will mostly revolve around the innovative flavours they have to offer. Mocktail with paan, orange juice in style and when you want to keep it simple, it can be a home-style shikanji.

The interiors are a combination of plush and cosy and no one minds a boisterous group by their side. The music in the background is mostly Hindi or Punjabi but is kept low so that it allows diners to talk comfortably to each other.

As drinks and starters proceed to main course, don’t get caught in the ‘what to order’ dilemma. Fix your mind on the butter chicken, the dal makhani and the mix veg makhani.

The butter chicken is creamy, buttery, somewhere a little tangy, a little sweet. In short-it is a perfect satiny gravy. It is so delectable that while one is licking the gravy, the meat might just be forgotten. The same goes with the dal makhani. Their makhani gravies fall short of words for the perfect description.

At Punjab Grill, there is no dearth for options. When not in the mood for a la carte, opt for the buffet.

The desserts are a little innovative. For those with a sweet tooth, there is milk chocolate gulab jamun, dark chocolate gulab jamun, litchee ki tehri and phirni.

Those who love it too sweet should go for the chocolate stuffed jamuns and the rest can opt for the litchee tehri with served with roasted makhana.

Where: Punjab Grill, Next to Jubillee Checkpost, on top of Mahindra showroom

When: Lunch and dinner

What: All thing Punjabi

Parking: Ample, valet service available