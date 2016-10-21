Serenity celebrates 10 years with a limited edition collection of saris and a cornucopia of craft and jewellery

A limited edition of Ahimsa silks, organic cotton and aloe vera silks, bright leheriyas, satin-finish glowing saris from Mubarakpur, in Uttar Pradesh, a gorgeous black single Ikat on satin finish, Maheshwaris, subtle Khadi saris, motadas from Rajasthan, a screen-printed part sari that can be worn from two directions -- a collection of about 70 saris from across 10 states flutter temptingly in the breeze at the airy Serenity.

Designer and curator Arati Monappa has a dedicated following in Bengaluru at Serenity, housed in a sprawling home off Nandidurg Road. Starting her design and craft career way back in the 1990s in Ahmedabad, this Coorg-based designer has worked over the years with several artisan groups, created her home-grown label of simple handmade clothing, and created a network where profits from the store are ploughed back into the artisan's life or into philanthropic projects.

“As we celebrate 10 years of our eco-friendly store,we have put together a curated sari collection that represents our philosophy of supporting all things natural and organic, craft based products, weaves and textures that are our heritage,” says Arati. She deliberately kept the collection small so that people are not too overwhelmed with choice. She is always kept her studio minimal to cut down production costs and her collections limited to maintain exclusivity. “We are striving also to keep things non-profit in an attempt to move towards anti-consumerism. But how do I fit that philosophy in a store? That is why we have identified projects we can contribute to. Customers also feel happy that when they buy from me, they are contributing to something meaningful.”

Arati has always had an eye for the unusual and the store is all decked up with beautiful contemporary metal lamps for the Deepavali season. There is also pottery from Mandala, tsunami wood furniture from Auroville, subtle silk knits, natural and handmade soaps from Neev, tunics and dresses, and a range of jewellery in crochet, paper mâché, crystals and semi-precious stones. There are scarves in natural dyes, in Eri silk and wool, men’s shirts, and a collection of imported blue ceramic as well. Not to be missed are the little Baruah and bags, interesting footwear made from reused material, surprise gold-leaf-in-glass jewellery, and colourful garden accessories.

Over time, she has been able to strike a balance, Arati believes, in offering people what she likes and what they like. “A store should reflect a certain personality. Of course there is always a little give and take,” she concedes.

The anniversary sale is on till October 28. Some of the collections will continue to be available at the store later too. Serenity is at 8/1,5th Main, Jayamahal Extension, and is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 41279127