With sugar constantly on her mind, Seema Punjabi quit her quality analyst’s job to take up baking full-time

Seema Punjabi craved desserts at odd hours, like most of us. But unlike most of us, she

went ahead and decided to learn to bake for herself. “I am a foodie and I used to love desserts a lot. One day I just thought to myself ‘Let me learn how to bake, rather than me going out every time. That way I can just make something and eat whenever I want to,” says Seema.

An MBA (finance) graduate, Seema has taken up baking as her profession and it all just started with a mere thought. She used to crave desserts at odd hours. While she was working in a corporate company, she used to see her fellow colleagues and other employees bringing sweets and different kinds of home-made desserts to work and that’s how it started.

“One day, I randomly went to attend a crash course in baking from a lady who taught from home, just to see how it turns out to be. The cupcakes which I baked were so rock solid that one couldn’t even take a bite of it. But after a lot of practice, I was finally satisfied with my work,” says Seema.

She started to bake different items for her team members at work and they began to give feedback. Her first big order was of 30 cupcakes, which she baked for her team members. Her colleagues’ appreciation and motivation made her take up baking more seriously.

“One fine day I just quit my job and decided to take up baking as a full-time job. It has been two and half years since I came up with The Sugar Fairy and I am quite happy with what I am doing.” says Seema

She took this to the next level and did a course in baking from an international institute in Dubai and today she is a certified baker. She uses social media such as Instagram and Facebook to reach out to people. She has more than 3,000 plus followers on Instagram (@thesugarfairy23). People usually order using those platforms, she says. She started getting large baking orders from corporate companies.

She is always busy as she gets five to six orders per day. “I prefer to do my work myself. I don’t have a helper. I use fresh ingredients and bake low-calorie cakes and also cater to people who are on a diet or are health conscious, and those who prefer egg-less cakes.” Seema stated

Her specialisation is egg-less cakes. It takes about an hour or two to complete a simple cream cake while it take three to four hours to complete a theme-based cake. She bakes chocolate and red velvet cakes everyday as these two are the most popular and best-selling flavours of The Sugar Fairy. Nutella brownies and banana walnut cake are hot favourites too.

“Since I bake from home, there are certain limitations. I can only deliver to certain places and at certain times. Sometimes delivering at multiple places within a limited time becomes a problem. I do have someone who helps me out with the delivery at times.” The Sugar Fairy also delivers through the Zomato app.

“I am planning to open a bake studio/café in the coming years but now I want to experience more of this. I still want to learn more. I will be uploading videos of my work on YouTube soon and creating my website so that other people who really want to learn baking can watch the videos and try their hand at baking.”

From royal-themed cakes to creamy blissful cupcakes, soulful tarts to fresh bread, filtered pies to assorted cookies and meringue confections (macaroons) and cheesecakes The Sugar Fairy has it all.