Scotch musings

You know what makes a Scotch special? The water. They will tell you all about how important water is when it comes to whisky. ‘Never drink whisky without water and never drink water without whisky,’ goes the old adage. Actually, it could be more a drunken rant than a time-worn adage, but I’ll buy it.

But there’s one more thing that makes Scotch a truly unique experience: the Scottish accent! I love my bourbon, I drink more bulleit than black, but no American accent can hold a candle to Scottish inflections, be it Glaswegian or way up from Inverness. Ewan Gunn, the Global Scotch ambassador for Diageo’s extensive portfolio, brings that kinda’ ammo to the sandbox. He’s a lovely bloke — I’ve met him before at a world spirits competition — but when he starts talking Scotch, it’s not just the depth of information that he conveys which is impressive, but the wave-like splashes that come thick in his lovely accent that is as classy and composed as his ware.

Such facetious observations aside, here are some musings from some recent Scotch soirées.

*I like the Black Dog Triple Matured version much more than Johnnie Walker Red Label. Well, to me, it was a better whisky, richer but minus the power of the Red. Stylistically, it sat comfortably between the Red and the Black, which makes it a lovely reach-out-to tipple for those in-between days.

*I may drink Scotch but I don’t sip it right, for when done properly, it tastes ripe and mellow. A half-a-gulp more and it burns like hellish fury. A connoisseur is one who can get this right in every sip, even the 25th one! Black Dog and Vat 69 are great whiskies if sipped, but if drunk like Bollywood from the 80s would have us emulate, then they are firewater for organ cleansing.

*Age, something that Scotland purveyed as the essence of good Scotch for so long, is now being replaced with the message of the art of a good blend. And rightfully so; age is a number, blending is the toughest test of experience yet. No wonder they call Black Label the Rolls Royce of Scotch whiskies. Although, even if it were called a second-hand Fiat of Scotches, I doubt its popularity would take a hit in the north.

*On an unrelated note, I somewhat gate-crashed an event by “a malt brand that shall not be named”. The brand has some unspoken vendetta against me — let’s just say, I’ll never be on their Christmas list — so am never invited to their dos. But some friends were part of their recent cocktail experiments, so I shamelessly turned up in support. Wish I hadn’t, for Scotch was more scarce here than at an Alcoholics’ Anonymous meeting!

Lesson: Don’t be stingy with the pours. You invited us (okay, ‘us’ except me) so play nice and let people enjoy. It was tedious to be standing around, throats drier than their 12-year-old single malt, all for lack of a good dram.

The author is India's first sommerlier, food, wine and travel writer and TV show host, in his free time he works.