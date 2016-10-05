Norway, Sweden and Denmark promise a mélange of experiences for Indian travellers

As an acknowledgement of our diverse art and unique cultural heritage, India will be the focus country of Stockholm Cultural Festival 2017. For the first time, a non-European nation has been chosen and the gala event will be organised from August 15 to 20.

This announcement has come from the Scandinavian Tourist Board which is currently on a mission to attract Indian travellers in a big way. Indians, who travel abroad, have been exploring Central Europe. The Scandinavian region comprising Norway, Sweden and Denmark has not been attracting so many footfalls as compared to the United Kingdom, Switzerland and France. So the Board is seeking to make discerning Indian travellers plan their itinerary in a way that they travel to these three nations. On a multi-city tour to Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, the Board is confabulating with business partners and conducting workshops on how Indians can benefit from travelling there.

A mélange of experiences awaits Indians. Besides fjords and UNESCO World Heritage sites one catch a glimpses of the Sami culture and get a feel of the life of Vikings by taking a journey on a ship. As Indians are essentially music lovers and drawn to iconic Abba, who topped the charts worldwide in the 1970s, Abba the Museum is also being promoted as a must see place. Visitors would be greeted by Bjorn, Anni-Frid, Benny and Agnetha who would share their personal memories through an audio guide. Those who love the outdoor and adventure there is wilderness in form of glaciers and forests and also canal tour of Copenhagen and of course the famous Northern Lights.

Communication is no handicap since English is widely spoken in the region.

Assuring the tourists about the availability of comfort food like chapattis, rice, veggies and curry dishes, Mohit Batra of STB assures there are many restaurants run by Indians and Pakistanis where one can enjoy these. “Even a small tourist friendly village has Indian food. As the concept of vegan is international we have a number of vegan restaurants also.”

Highlighting the architectural beauty of the buildings and monuments in the region, Camilla Bitsch Lund, Senior Project Manager of Wonderful Copenhagen, says Danish designs stand for airiness. “One part of the year does not have much light so we try to capture light by designing our buildings and public places in a way that a person feels like he has light all around him. Architectural features are light, minimalistic and straight lines. Visitors fond of heritage building can tour old castles and churches in these countries.”

A person staying for a week there spends approximately Rs.1.5 lakh. “Indians have the budget but are conscious about value for money. So we have hostels, bread and breakfast scheme which are value for money. We also have high end retail centres for affluent Indians. There are also certain places where staying is less expensive,” says Batra.