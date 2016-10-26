Sarod from the soul

Music heralded the Deepavali week in Hyderabad as sarod brothers Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali took to the stage along with New York-based renowned violinist Elmira Darvarova.

The ‘Soul Strings’ performance at Taj Krishna was indeed a soulful affair as the trio touched the heart strings with their melodious music.

A few hours before the concert, Amaan and Ayaan share a happy moment with MetroPlus. “This happens to be our 20th anniversary. Our first concert was in 1996 and that was the first time we played together. Every concert is memorable and this city has a vibrant amalgamation of cultures and different kinds of music lovers. We feel wonderful to come back and play,” states Ayaan Ali.

Although sarod was a natural choice for the brothers, Amaan recalls how his parents (Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Subhalakshmi Khan) were patient till he found his calling. “Music was not forced but I did not enjoy music initially. I am one of those who wants to let things flow automatically. After a certain age I started enjoying and loving music; the day you start enjoying music, you realise you want to play it for the rest of your life. That came slightly late to me,” he smiles. Now the brothers carry the legacy of the Sarod family forward with ease.

With innumerable concerts and performances, the sarod brothers have created their own niche in the music world though each one plays in his own unique way. Interestingly the duo never rehearse together. “We never practice together. Music is meditation. How can you meditate together,” Ayaan offers by way of explanation and adds, “Music is an individual journey; it is the direction you want to go. Because we are brothers, we are able to join forces mutually.

It happens even with Elmira. There are times when the energy in every concert is different. You know each other and you are collectively trying to create a beautiful bouquet.”

Recently their father Ustad Amjad Ali Khan had remarked about how they both often decline to play in fusion collaborative concerts. “I feel that I am a humble custodian of the art form which goes back to so many hundreds of years. I say this with all humility. There have been times when we have done all kinds of experimental work. They are just musical flirtations or maybe just a facet to music, like an avatar. The source is the source and it can’t be taken away from the soul. It is always good to go by what your soul wants and that is what we both did,” explains Ayaan.

Amaan insists they are like any other regular family that loves to go out for lunches and watch movies. “I had my first drink when I was 27. It was late but I made up for it later,” he says with a laugh.

We can’t resist asking them about the controversy around Pakistani artistes. “It is common sense and I believe that artistes and musicians have no borders. Having said that I also have the deepest compassion for all soldiers in general. At the end of the day, they also belong to families and are giving up their sleep at nights for us. It is unfortunate that children of the soil are dying from this side and from that side too. It is not the right time to discuss other aspects. Time will move forward and I hope eventually everything becomes peaceful. Having said that, my compassion and sympathy is with our army,” sums up Ayaan.