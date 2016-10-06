Sandra Hoyn discovers disturbing stories behind the veil of laughter

The images photojournalist Sandra Hoyn wants us to see in ‘The Longing of the Others’ don’t make for a pretty picture. Through a series of photographs, she depicts life as it unfolds inside the 200-year-old brothel, Kandapara, in Tangail district of Bangladesh. She discovers that the brothel is a city within a city, with its own rules, as she navigates through it and is privy to stories of the women who inhabit it.

An arresting image of a 26-year-old tear-eyed woman speaks of her anxiety and fear when she discovers she is two months pregnant. In Kandapara, Sandra discovers that young girls are brought in as victims of trafficking and are free to leave only after they have earned and repaid their debt.

Many, she finds, choose to stay on with nowhere else to go. Their families will not accept them and social stigma makes it tough for them to seek other jobs.

Within these walls, Sandra comes across newborn babies, older sons who’ve been raised in the brothel, and young daughters of prostitutes who take up the same line of work in early teens or at times, even earlier.

Sandra spent four weeks in Bangladesh, between January and February 2016, and declares in her statement that it wasn’t easy to gain access to the women and their customers. She spent a few days walking around the area and talking to the women with the help of a translator. When she won their confidence, they allowed her to shoot intimate photographs. As she observed the women, she had mixed feelings wondering if she was exploiting them for her photography project. The women, she says, also took care of her and saw to it that she was protected from men who tried to get too close for comfort.

Behind the mask of a strong exterior these women portrayed with song, dance and laughter, Sandra could sense their dismal stories. Through her photographs, Sandra hopes to trigger a conversation and thereby, a change for the better for these women.

‘The Longing of Others’ is a part of the ongoing Indian Photography Festival and is on view at Goethe Zentrum till October 9.