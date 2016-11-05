Sagar Tenali, whose demise has left the city’s fashion fraternity in shock, had dreamt of showcasing his work at Lakme Fashion Week

On Friday, the fashion fraternity in the city reacted with shock at the news of the sudden demise of designer Sagar Tenali. One of the well known designers, Sagar, 37, succumbed to a heart attack.

Designer Aravind Joshua, who graduated from National Institute of Fashion Technology with Sagar in 2001, recalls the days the two shared a two-bedroom house in Madhapur as students. “I met Sagar on the day we attended interviews at NIFT. We shared a room in the Nampally campus and when NIFT shifted to Madhapur, looked for an accommodation,” he says.

NIFT days

Aravind remembers Sagar to be goal-driven since college days. “A number of students from our batch weren’t sure of the path ahead. Sagar was determined to become a designer,” says Aravind.

Speaking to MetroPlus in an earlier interview, Sagar had stated, “Coming from Nizamabad, the ideal thing to do was write EAMCET after Inter. My parents wanted me to be a doctor. I took BiPC because I hated Math. Once, I saw a TV programme on NIFT and was drawn by the creative industry. My dad needed some convincing because of wrong notions associated with fashion… like only gay men take to fashion.” Sagar had stated that his dream was to “showcase my work at Lakme Fashion Week soon”.

Over the years, Sagar built his label ‘Sagar Tenali’ and started a small store in a garage before being able to afford a store on Road no.4, Banjara Hills, and later a larger store on road no.3, Banjara Hills.

Designer Kedar Maddula, one of the first to open a store on road no.4 before Rajeev Kanth and Sagar followed suit, remembers Sagar from his NIFT days. “He was my junior and when I was working with Weekender in Bangalore, he asked if I could help him get an internship. We became good friends eventually. It’s shocking to think he’s no more,” says Kedar.

The fashion community in the city is a close knit one, with seniors extending help to the up and coming designers. Sashikant Naidu remembers his association with Sagar since 2001/02. “I had just then showcased my collection at Also and he had requested if I could speak with the owners and help him out. I obliged. Again, when I exhibited at Elahe, he showed his eagerness. All these years, he remembered that with gratitude,” says Sashikant, who regrets not having taken time out to meet Sagar, when the latter wanted him to visit his new home and give his inputs for interior designing. “Soon after the news of his passing away, I went searching for his house. I wish I had visited him earlier,” he says.

Sagar’s friends know him as a spiritual person. Sunday visits to the church were part of his routine. Aravind recalls how they would hitch a ride from Madhapur to Begumpet to reach the church each Sunday while in college.

LFW dream

As Sagar built his business and made steady progress, he hoped that his dream of showcasing at LFW would materialise soon. Destiny had different plans though. “Menswear was his forte and he was happy with his progress at work. Sagar was a family man who cherished the time he spent with his wife and two children. He’d often tell me that he’d make it to LFW. We are still unable to come to terms with the news,” says designer Mamata Reddy.

The dream maybe have unfulfilled, but Sagar will be remembered for his soft-spoken, amiable demeanour.