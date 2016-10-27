Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev gives us a “A Taste Of Well-Being” in his latest book

“A Taste Of Well-Being” is Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s insight into gastronomy. It guides you in making the right culinary choices. As he points out, “in the yogic tradition, food is alive with a prana (life) of its own. The food you consume influences your body and mind.”

The book is a delight, offering the reader a healthy way of life.

It begins with a montage of juices and teas, salads and enters the Isha Kitchen offering gruels and grains, curries and subzis, kuzhambus, Ekadashi dinner, tiffins and chutneys and culminating with snacks and sweet. Published by HarperCollins, it is a must for a healthy kitchen.

Here, Sadhguru shares his thoughts on food in an interview with MetroPlus.

Why are people attracted to eating outside one's home?

The very process of eating consciously demands a certain level of attention and also leads to a heightened level of awareness. But most people don’t have that kind of involvement in what they consume and want to just pop in something and be okay. So, naturally, they have shifted to eating commercially prepared meals in a big way. The needed reverence for what we consume, which was very much a part of our culture, is today moving towards extinction. Today, it’s more a social thing. It’s not even about what you eat; it’s about where and with whom you eat.

The first sentence of the book - Food is giving away its own life to make up your life - so beautifully reflects the fact of life. Why do people forget such simple facts?

This is happening to people all the time, right from their birth. Look at yourself or anyone else around you – are they experiencing the bounty of what life is offering every moment of their life? Being alive to everything in existence is your only business. If you stay really alive to everything, you will know the bounty of the planet, you will know the beauty of the sky, you will know what is beyond – everything will be within your perception. But unfortunately, right now, most people’s engagement is not with life, but with their own psychological drama of their thought and emotion. This means you have lost touch with the Creator’s creation and are lost in your own petty creation.

How important is food care in these times?

With how much love, care, and tenderness you handle the food that you eat decides how your body will be. If the world learns to handle food with the needed wisdom, 70 percent of the ailments would vanish. For most ailments, the headquarters is in the stomach. If you put inappropriate fuel into an automobile, both its efficiency and lifespan will go down – the same is true with our body.

How can we counter wastage of food?

Food is not a commodity – food is life. If we can eat with enormous gratitude for all the living things which give up their life to sustain our lives, then the food will behave in a very different way within us. If we can bring this awareness in people, that food is life making material and not a commodity – though in today’s world you may be getting it out of a shop counter – for sure, people would become more sensitive as to how they use this life-making phenomenon.

Why did you feel the necessity of this offering to the society?

The true joy of eating is that you are conscious of some other life willing to become a part of you, to merge and mingle with your own life and become you. This is the greatest pleasure that a human being knows, that in some way something that is not him has become willing to become a part of him. This is what you call as love. This is what people call as devotion. This is the ultimate goal of the spiritual process – to include that which is not you as yourself, and food is the simplest beginning in that direction.

Is there any way a diabetic can enjoy products of jaggery and honey?

In yoga, we see diabetes as a disturbance in the fundamental structure of the system. The basic premise in yoga is that if your energy body is in full flow and properly balanced, there can be no disease either in your physical body or your mental body. If people are willing to do a certain amount of sadhana to balance and activate their energy body, they can become free of chronic ailments like diabetes. Within a few months of proper practice, even if you search for your disease, you will not find it.

Are the products your inventions?

The recipes in the book have been perfected in the kitchen of the Isha Yoga Center and in the homes of thousands of Isha meditators across the world. And of course, there is a touch of me in all this. I could offer many more unique recipes, but it would be too complicated to instruct through a book. Hope, someday I can cook for everyone.