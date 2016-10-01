Can lactating mothers who are also runners balance both?

One of the many blessings in my professional life as a lactation consultant is working with newborns and their mothers. Delivering a baby is no easy task. Recently, I struck a conversation with a new mother and asked her what she felt about her journey of childbirth and labour. Being a runner herself, she responded with: “Labour is like running a marathon”.

As her baby was fast asleep, we started a conversation. The young mother was now concerned about her running and breastfeeding. I thought it was good to clear some misconceptions about breastfeeding and running.

Running, just like any other sport, is addictive, and a runner is always ready to hit the road any time. But as a young mother, you have to also think about being the only nutrition point for your child. Any new mother has to be aware of the advantages breast milk can provide her baby with.

But as much as breastfeeding is beneficial for the baby, it is very demanding for the mother. If she gets the schedule in place, the tiara is hers. If she doesn’t, it leads to tears of guilt, pain and disappointment.

Most women dread resuming their running while breastfeeding, because of the fear of the breast milk becoming bitter or sour. The body releases lactic acid while running, and it’s the same lactic acid that’s found in breast milk too. But the change in taste happens only when the new mother runs a full marathon.

A planned schedule and breast pumps come in handy. If a mother is planning to be out for a couple of hours, then she can express her milk for the child.

Evidence-based studies have proven that short-distance runs don’t alter the taste or composition of breast milk. I can almost imagine most running mothers smiling now. Some of the common questions asked by new mothers are:

Will running impact milk production?

Studies have shown that there is no impact on the milk production or composition due to running. As a matter of fact, it might increase milk production.

How do I time my feeding schedule?

Time your running around the feeding schedule. Feed your baby before your run and feed the child after you come back from a run, but only after you shower and freshen up.

After delivery, active recovery with the advice of a health professional is the right choice to make. Four weeks from the date of a normal childbirth, the new mother can start walking for 45 minutes and then slowly add a jog and later start running.

Women, who have gone through a caesarian section, can look at the above after six weeks, but execute it in a much staggered manner.

All of us know that a woman’s body goes through dramatic changes during pregnancy and childbirth.

A decision to resume running is wise, as it helps improve bone health, leads to less post-partum depression and is a healthy weight-loss option.

If a woman can continue breastfeeding, adhering to the WHO norms of six months of exclusive breastfeeding and for one year with complementary foods, we have a healthy child to be proud of.