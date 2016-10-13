On your mark. Get set, go! Against the backdrop of the Open District Skating Championship starting today, NIKHIL VARMA and ALLAN MOSES RODRICKS explore Bengaluru’s thriving skating scene

As the evening sky fades, the lights have come on at the P. Ramaiah Staking Rink in Kothanur. There is a slight drizzle and a chill in the air. These factors do not deter 15-year-old Ghanashyam Prabhu as he checks his skates, tightens his helmet and gets on the track to do another round as he practices for the First Open District Roller Skating Championship that will be held at the rink from October 14 to 16.

“I think focus and concentration is the most important skill set in this sport. I have been skating for over eight years and it has become second nature to me. I started skating when I was in second standard and used to train at a rink in Kasturi Nagar. Recently, I enrolled for professional training and that has helped me improve my game a lot. It is not just a hobby. Skating is something I am deeply passionate about. I love skating more than anything else.”

Having won laurels for Karnataka, Ghanashyam is looking to make his mark in the nationals. “I want to get selected for the Indian team and win medals and glory for my country.”

Ghanashyam is one among many who have taken up skating and are looking to popularise it on the national level. Roller skating is rapidly becoming popular in the city and events like the skating championship are helping the cause further.

Bhavya A., all of 13 years old, outlines her routine. “I love skating. I do not mind waking up early mornings and practising hours on end since I enjoy it so much. I started with tenacity and quads (four-wheel skates) and am slowly picking up inline (single-blade skates). I do not practice a lot before an upcoming event to avoid injury. My normal routine involves skating practice in the morning and evenings. I come to the Sundar Skating academy in Kothanur every week, since the rink is big and the coaches help hone our skills.”

Bharat Kumar, secretary of the Bengaluru District Roller Skates Association (BDRSA), one of the organisers of the Open District Championship says, “Roller skating is becoming popular in the city because there is no age limit. Anyone can take up skating. It is a very healthy form of exercise. It improves your concentration, betters your focus and builds your balance. We hope that tournaments like these will help get more people interested in the sport.” He believes it is very important that children head outside and pick up a sport. “It will make them fit and is a much better option than sitting at home in front of a TV screen. A few years ago, the only functional skating rink in the city was at Kanteerava Stadium. We now have quite a few rinks across Bengaluru. Suburbs like Kothanur, Kaggadasapura and Jayanagar have become the epicentres of the sport in the city.”

Karthik S., the head trainer at Sundar Skating Academy agrees. “When we started skating many years ago, functional rinks were practically non-existent and we did not get much support professionally. Things have changed since. There are many courts and over 10,000 active skaters in the city. We hope that tournaments like this will help these youngsters get recognition and go on to make a mark both nationally and internationally.”

He adds: “It is one of the best sports to remain fit. In the last few years, we have had people from all walks of life sign up for classes. It is a rare sport where you can be successful even at age six.” Sixteen-year-old Sailesh S., a skating enthusiast who practices in Jayanagar, says one of the first things they learn in skating is “picking ourselves up when we fall."

Sailesh continues: “Once that becomes easy for us, it’s all about balance, control and keeping the momentum going. It’s a lot of hard work but the sheer thrill of pushing your speed limit and the adrenaline rush you get when you’re on the track is unparalleled.”

His trainer Kiran K., who is a senior skater himself, says though the sport has been around for a long time, it’s yet to get due recognition. “We’ve got plenty of promising skating stars in the city who need support. Over the years, while the influx of talent has gone up, the support systems are yet to catch up. Earlier, basketball courts were converted into spaces for skating.

But its actual rinks that offer the right environment for skaters to hone their skills. Hopefully, one day we will be celebrating an Olympic win by India’s skaters with as much enthusiasm as other sports in the country get.”

Venugopal Arcot and Ramakant S. are a few among many parents who travel long distances and take time off work to ensure their wards get enough training. “We recently accompanied our kids to Shimoga for a tournament and were thrilled when our contingent bagged many medals.

Turning professional in this sport involves a lot of learning and unlearning. For us, our vacations are spent travelling with our kids for competitions.”

Ramakant sums up with an anthemic quote: “At times, they fall, then rise again and keep going focussed on never giving up.”

To catch a glimpse of the city’s flourishing skating scene, pay a visit to the Open District Roller Skating Championship from October 14 to 16 in Kothanur and Kaggadasapura.