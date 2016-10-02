GLC, Mercedes Benz India’s latest automobile, has powerful engine and is available in five driving modes

Finally, the wait is over. After four months of its debut, GLC, the automobile from the stables of Mercedes Benz India, will now have a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) version produced from the Pune facility of the car maker. This facility was set-up in 2009 and is spread over a 100 acres. Thus, making Mercedes Benz India capable of quicker assembling of cars locally.

The success of Make in India can be seen from the fact that this is the German luxury car maker’s ninth locally made car in India.

The car will come in GLC220d Style, GLC220d Sport and GLC 300 Sport variants. The GLC 220d diesel engine produces 170hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque, while the GLC 300 petrol engine churns out 245hp of power and 370Nm of peak torque. Both engines being motorised by the 9G-TRONIC transmission.

Also the GLC SUV, based on the C-Class platform, is 80kg lighter than its predecessor i.e. the GLK. Hence, it claims to have the lightest body shell in its segment. With all-wheel drive as the standard the GLC comes in five different driving modes — comfort, eco, sport, sport+, and individual.

At the front, the car has the twin-slat grille with a centrally positioned star. There are full LED high performance lights as a standard.

The rear is characterised by broad muscular shoulders and split LED rear lamps. Overall, the car exudes the look of an SUV with long wheelbase and short overhangs which is paired to 18-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin with a strong resemblance to the C-Class gets a nice finish. There is the usual seven-inch infotainment screen, the 12V plug socket, the ambient lighting with three colour options and a lot of other features that shall keep you basking in the luxury. There are a host of safety features characteristic to the Mercedes brand.

The GLC 220d Style and Sport are priced at Rs. 47.90 lakh and Rs. 51.50 lakh respectively. While the GLC 300 Sport is priced at Rs. 51.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). That is thanks to the ‘Made in India’ strategy which allows for a reduction of around Rs.4 lakh from the earlier existing prices.

At the launch event, Roland Folger, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India said: “The GLC with its dynamic design, best-in class technological innovations and luxurious appointments has already established itself as a winning product in our portfolio.”

Emphasising other salient features of the automobile, Folger said: “The GLC has become one of Mercedes-Benz’s highest selling product globally. With the localisation and availability in both petrol and diesel, we are confident that the GLC will become an attractive proposition for our discerning buyers here in India too.”