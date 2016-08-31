Fashion designer Ritu Beri wonders if privatisation is the key to India performing better at global sporting events

As we watched Sindhu play Nozomi Okuhara at the Olympics badminton semi-finals, my eight-year-old daughter said, “She has a very different look in her eyes, mama.” That’s the look of mental focus and self-esteem. She believes she will win, I replied. Pusarla V Sindhu had the look of a girl who knew her place.

Sports are an integral part of a nation’s identity. When India won the Cricket World Cup in 2011, the nation basked in the glory. People danced on the streets and hugged complete strangers. Psychologists call this the Principal of Association — association with success, in whatever superficial way, amplifies our public image.

Winning in global sporting events such as the Olympics develops positive shared group feelings and raises the spirit of nationalism. So, why don’t we do well in the global sporting arena? Are we genetically not great runners, swimmers or jumpers? I find it hard to believe that in a diverse genetic pool of 1.25 billion people, we don’t have individuals who are naturally gifted.

Clearly, the fault lies somewhere else. At some level, we have a strong tendency to accept and reward mediocrity. Somewhere, that ‘extra’ required to excel is missing.

Maybe, we lack an incentive-based system that rewards only extraordinary efforts. It’s time to raise the bar if we want to win Olympic medals. Another critical issue that needs to be examined is the role of the Government in sports. A case in point is the U.S. It dominates the Olympics, but the United States Olympic Committee is a non-profit corporation that does not receive any financial support from the Government. Everything is privately funded, but, more importantly, also privately managed. Also, there is no Ministry of Sports there.

How has the U.S. performed better than every other country at the Olympics with no Government funding? It can’t just be facilities or resources. Most developed and emerging countries, such as India, now have the resources to train their best athletes. Most Indian cities have world-class gyms. And, many an impoverished African nation has won more gold medals than India. So the resources argument is irrelevant. Why is the State assumed to be the best judge of talent and resource allocation? Shouldn’t athletes be selected by experienced coaches, sports psychologists and trainers instead of bureaucrats and politicians? It does not take a genius to figure out that sports is best served by allowing the people that play them to plot their own course.

We know from experience that privatisation works. Let’s do the same with sports. I believe our medal tally will grow 10-fold. Also, success in sports provides a shared sense of pride and can unite a country. It is now time to make it happen.