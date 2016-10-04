If you are fasting this Navratri, don't worry about your food. Restaurants in the city are offering traditional fasting food to make it easy

The festive season is back and so is the time to fast and feast. Fasting as Navratri is on and feasting because of the sheer variety of food available in restaurants.

Simple, mildly-spiced without onion and garlic and nutritious is how you can describe Navratri food. Navratri means nine nights during which nine avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped. High on energy, these 10 days and 9 nights are believed to have the power to heal your body and mind but only if one looks within. The right kind of food or sattvik food facilitates that process.

And trust us, the food tastes divine.

If you are fasting this Navratri, our low-down on what you can have where might come in handy. Even if you are not, how does it hurt to have some delicious and healthy food?

Aloo chaat and other snacks

A top favourite but unfortunately not as easily available in Bengaluru as it is in North India, where street vendors sell aloo chaat especially for the vrat. Here, you can head to Anand Sweets. Fried in ghee and lightly spiced in sendha namak (rock salt which is eaten during fasts), the chaat will instantly pep you up. Look out for quaint marwari sweet shops, they may also offer aloo chaat. Anand Sweets does different kind of chaats like kuttu (buck-wheat) papdi chaat which is a melange of papdi, bhujia, sweetened curd, pudina chutney and boiled potato. They even have lachcha tokri chaat, one of the most popular chaats of Delhi, made of potato straws and filled with crunchy wafers, yogurt, pototoes and sauces.

(chaats at Anand Sweets Rs.90 )

Sabudana khichdi and vada

It is a staple of any Hindu fast. A lover of this edible starch which is extracted from the stem of sago palm trees, I look forward to my upvaas because of it. At Purnabrahma, a vegetarian Maharashtrian restaurant located in four different parts of the city - HSR Layout, Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Bannerghatta Road - you can sample this brilliant dish. Jayanti Kathale, the owner of Purnabrahma says on festivals like Shivratri, one outlet alone in HSR sold 170 sabudana khichdis. “There is a craze for thali. Even after we announced sold out, people were requesting us to give them whatever was left and in whatever quantity,” recalls Jayanti.

She adds that portions are so large that it suffices for a meal. It is interesting to note that sabudana can bring down acidity and also aggravate it if had in huge quantity. “To counter that effect, we put a lot of jeera (cumin). Kokum juice and butter milk (prepared without chilli) also complements it well,” adds Jayanti.

Vrat ki thali

While a lot of those who are fasting manage with milk and fruits, Mast Kalandar, Purnabrahma and Rajdhani offer vrat ki thali.

Nobodu can beat Khandani Rajdhani at their game. Maharaj Hemaram Choudhary, corporate chef, Khandani Rajdhani has designed an exhaustive menu. Maharaj, who himself consumes just milk and fruits these nine days, says that the nutrition and taste sit in correct balance in their thali. “Many people who fast in the city are in the age group of 25 to 50. They can't go home after a long day and cook. These special kind of flours are not easily available. The thali is meant for people who despite being away from home shouldn't feel they are eating outside food.”

Sabudana vada, farali pattice, banana cutlet, sitafal ki subzi, paneer vatana, aloo sukha bhaji, rajgira kadhi, chironji ki daal, Rajgira thalipeeth roti, Kuttu ki puri, shrikhand, basundi, samak ke chawal, fruit chaat, sweet potato chaat, kakadi tomato, boiled singadana, peru ka raita, pudina chaas and many more items make it to their thali on rotation. (Rajdhani vrat ki thali Rs.350 onwards; Mast Kalandar vrat ki thali Rs.309; Purnabrahma thali Rs.299; Anand Sweets thali Rs.230)

Vrat ki thali is prepared separately from the common food and Maharaj himself oversees the preparation. To assure the guests of utmost hygiene and cleanliness, they are allowed to go inside the kitchen during these nine days to see it for themselves. While pumpkin might not have many admirers, their sitafal ki subzi prepared in curd will make you change your mind. It complements samak ke chawal perfectly.