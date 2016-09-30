Prive, a vegetarian multi-cuisine restaurant in Mylapore, hits all the right notes

Prive, off Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, was teeming with people the first time I checked it out. Every table at the restaurant was occupied and people waiting had spilled on to the road.

I figured that because the city was on strike, people were queuing up for dinner on a weekday.

The next time I visit, things are much quieter, thankfully. Ushered into a brightly-lit space, the interiors make me wonder if the restaurant used to be a residence before. As I plonk myself into one of the comfortable chairs, the smell of food wafts through the air.

I skim through the soup options and my eyes light up when I notice a special called ‘Mommy’s Choice’, and, of course, I order it. With generous quantities of mushroom and broccoli, this green-hued soup is delightful in both texture and taste. The quantity is just about adequate — I’d ordered a one-by-two — and despite polishing it off in less than a couple of minutes, I peer into the bowl, with hope in my eyes.

To go with the soup, I choose a Chilli Pepper Corn, and it arrives looking hot and fiery. I assume that it looks more daunting than it sounds, and casually pop one in, only to have my eyes almost start watering. Turns out it tastes as fiery as it looks. The waiter shrugs when I bring it to his notice: “Sir, it has chilli,” he says, stating the obvious. I quietly move on to the next course.

The main course needs to be healthier, I decide, and settle on a grilled vegetable sizzler that comes with zucchini, broccoli, and the works — as well as a cannelloni al-erbe cacao bianco. Stuffed liberally with spinach and cottage cheese, it looks like too much to finish, but once I start, I can’t seem to stop.

I leave just enough space to try dessert — the highly-recommended rabri with kulfi. The portions look reasonable and, once I start, it feels like the sweetness increases with every spoon. It turns out to be the perfect finish to a memorable meal.