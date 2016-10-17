Renowned sculptor K. S. Radhakrishnan speaks of his muse and how people perceive public art

HYDERABAD: There’s an air of delight at Kalakriti Art Gallery and the reason is the renowned sculptor K. S. Radhakrishnan, who has come to tell the stories of his muse Musui and Maiyya. Dressed in a black shirt and khaki trousers, he states, “My last visit to Hyderabad was five years ago” as he settles down for a chat. His laughter fills the room intermittently and he admits that his buoyancy has remained unchanged.

As you walk around the exhibition titled ‘Figuring out with Figures’, the bronze figurines Musui (male) and Maiyya (female) have an irresistible appeal. A smile adorning the faces, the duo seem to be in an acrobatic mode. The sculptor has developed numerous stories around these two characters. As these figurines glide, twirl or as tiny figures form a human chain in an ascending/descending form, pause, contemplate or look up in hope and anticipation, one feels the energy and movement revolving around them. “The characters reflect the human wish of wanting to be there. They want to elevate their life; it could be their spirituality, knowledge or environment. They want to be aware, contemplate and maybe be more humane,” he explains.

Radhakrishnan has relied heavily on his experiences and observations; the memories from his home town Kottayam to Santinikentan. “I had an uncle who was a painter. I was a reluctant history student and casually sent an application form to Santiniketan,” he recalls and adds, “From one village, I went to another village. Amidst serene settings and surrounded by nature, it was like an ashram; a way of living,” he says. That’s also the time when he met his guiding light Ram Kinikar Baij. “Those were Ram Kinikar’s last six years and my formative years,” he shares.

His met his muse on a roadside. “A Santhal boy who asked for bread had a smile on his face. I asked him if he would model for me,” he reminisces. Radhakrishnan found his model Musui in him and created Maiyya the female form. “The smile was special; it was not mocking but a smile which emerges out of consoling oneself at the given situation,” he says. The memory of that face and smile lingered.

The sculptor’s journey continued at Mehrauli, Delhi. “It was a colony in the making. I would stand at the top and watch people adjust to a different surrounding. They would hit nails on the walls to hang things and make a new place their home,” he recalls. He felt one among the migrants.

“Each one tried to help the other and the human bond started. There was effortlessness, tolerance and one could see a tremendous side of human beings. I was not looking at it as an outsider.” New stories, improved forms and series came into being.

The artist has also created huge sculptures for public spaces and shares a story of how people make art an integral part of their lives. “Once a crow’s poop was on the sculpture in Calicut and the people manning it thought it became dirty. They tried to paint the bronze sculpture and passers-by called The Hindu office to get my number and alert me. When you have public art, people only protect it,” he explains.

About Hyderabad, he states “I had installed one work in an IT company. I felt at home each time I come here. ”