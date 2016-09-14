Educate, Empower and Eradicate are the 3 E’s the Soroptimist International Madurai to improve the future of the city

At the 6th annual celebration of Soroptimist Internationl (Madurai chapter), the aura in the room assured that the women in the organization are motivated and on a mission. One among them, in particular, was V.Muthu Suguna. She was chosen by the organization to receive the SI Woman of the Year Award in recognition of her social service.

As the managing trustee of Sarojini Naidu Rural Welfare and Education Trust, she was humbled by the fact that by helping needy women stand on their feet, she had earned such commendation. “A stable job does not necessarily give you real happiness. But this kind of work and its acknowledgement does,” said Suguna, who started her career as a personal assistant to a district judge. “I never felt satisfied with my job and decided to switch over to social work.”

She was also aware that it is not easy dealing with families in substance abuse, child marriages and child labor. “But it is only us who also have the power to change,” she says recalling how bit by bit she set up her organization to create entrepreneurial opportunities for women and enable poor children, who are forced into child labor owing to poverty, to attend school. “Our goal is to help the needy and channelize them into doing positive doings.”

Her acceptance speech was as simple as she is in real life too. And that set the tenor for evening’s function where the SI members put across how simple thoughts and deeds can go a long way in bringing about positive changes in society.

The SI Madurai President, Sangeetha Ranjit outlined the various projects she and her team are undertaking and these included the introduction of smokeless stoves in Kodaikanal’s rural houses, imparting knowledge on hygiene, promoting the importance of breastfeeding among the women, launching smart classrooms in Corporation schools.

“We are also continuing with our ‘Good Touch Bad Touch’ programme initially launched in the city schools,” says Sangeetha, “and now we are taking it to peole living in tribal and rural areas.” “It is to educate them on sexual and mental harassments.” The SI also plans to conduct grooming classes for young girls and women to help them with personality and body language development”.

SI Madurai founder president Anitha Rajarajan gave a presentation on the six years growth of the organization. “We, as an organization, believe in women empowerment that is best understood through gender sensitization. But that doesn’t limit our purpose. We involve all sections of people in our project and also believe that the youths in action can usher in real change,” she says, highlighting the say ‘NO’ to plastics and Swachch Bharat campaign, mismanagement of garbage disposal and pen defecation as some of the other big projects taken up.

A main project of SI Madurai this year would be the renovation of Bharathiyar Park, which has apparently been approved by the Madurai Corporation and is likely to be completed by the year end.

The design is based on the Labyrinth concept meaning an irregular network of passages that would be laid down with circular seating patterns. The park will have tactile paving laid to facilitate easy movement for the visually challenged. With more trees planted, the idea is to make it a green zone and create a comfortable hotspot for relaxation especially for senior citizens and the physically challenged. It is also proposed to paint stories on Kannagi, motivational quotes of Bharathiyar, Gandhi and many other famous figures around the compound wall of the park.

A major achievement this year was the participation of two foreign delegates, Mechtelt and Katrien who are associated with SI Belgium and have offered to fund the SI Madurai projects. Katrine is the current president of SI Belgium. “Soroptimist International is a global chain and as sisters we are unified by the common cause of women empowerment. Similarly, each country has its own issues to address and our main concern now is the refugee crisis. Due to language barriers, there is a communication gap between us and the refugees. So, we provide them with language lessons, laptops, food and apprentice training for work purposes”, she says.

Katrine was happy about her visit to some schools in Madurai, “The students are very enthusiastic to learn and with such spirit, I’m sure the day is not far away when everybody is liberated from illiteracy. But apart from the knowledge we get from books, education also means understanding morality, humanity and leading a healthy life. I’m sure the efforts of SI Madurai will bear fruit.”