Features » Metroplus

September 1, 2016
Updated: September 1, 2016 00:24 IST

Realising his dream

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
CONQUERING CHALLENGES Sham Singh Shera
CONQUERING CHALLENGES Sham Singh Shera
TOPICS

human interest

society

human interest

Sham Singh Shera is a role model for the differently-abled youth

Disease could not shatter his dream to become a sporting icon. Meet Sham Singh Shera, who despite having polio affected leg, not only beat the disease but also scores of opponents to become world renowned body building champion. Today his name has became an inspiration for all those with a desire to come up in life. With a staggering total of 12 gold medals to his name in national and international tournaments, Shera is a role model for everyone, particularly differently-abled persons, who are aspiring to achieve enviable physique. To help physically challenged achieve their ambition and come into the mainstream of society, Shera is working with NGO Udaan.

In an interaction, Shera tells how he plans to help those who dare to make their dreams-come-true. As to who his inspiration is, Shera responds, “I always looked up to my elder brother, who is also a fitness enthusiast. He used to train hard, working out at the local gym, going for morning walks. It made me want to do the same. At 15, I started following his regime, avoiding walking supports and gradually turned the odds in my favour.”

The turning point of his life was when he won the gold medal at Mr. North India. “This boosted my confidence and earned me the support of my family and other loved ones thus helping reach an international level.”

In 2011, he qualified for the Santa Susana World Championship in Spain, claiming yet another gold. “Certainly this was the high point of my life, it gave me and my family all the motivation we needed.” Initially, he faced obstacles despite having represented the country on an international level. “I qualified for the World Championships in 2012 and 2013 but due to lack of funds I could not make it through.” He felt let down by the lack of support for athletes from government institutions. “I was on the verge of giving up the sport,” he says.

In an age when the youth takes steroids, Shera promotes healthy diet plans and urges people to stay off from performance enhancing drugs. “It is all temporary and fades away in a matter of weeks. The human body is a temple and worshipping it is an art. You need to know what’s right for you. Before putting anything in your body you need to be sure of the quality of the supplements you take.”

A non-vegetarian, Shera’s diet constitutes eggs and bananas accompanied by milk for breakfast before he hits the gym. “Post workout meals are very important as they help gain lost muscle and aid in recovery. Chicken and meat are great sources of protein.” As for vegans he says, “Plenty of choices, from beans to pulses and rajmas, boiled green vegetables work wonders.”

A combination of diet and exercise is necessary to develop a brawny physique. As to how he’s helping youngsters, Shera, says: “I am coming up with my own fitness line which will help people who cannot afford the rising gym membership fees. I plan to personally help them train regardless of any physical difficulty they face.”

Before signing off, Shera gets poetic. “shikwe to bahot hai tujhse ae zindagi, par jo tune mujhe diya, bahoton ko to wo bhi naseeb nahi.”

More In: Metroplus | Features | Society | Delhi
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Motoring

Ford Mustang interior
Sergius Barretto

Gallop into the sunset

Hyundai Elantra interior
Sergius Barretto

Executive elegance

Hyundai says it is planning to introduce at least two new products every year.
Special Correspondent

Hyundai to unveil two new cars

more »

You are finally left with memories, says NTR

Gallop into the sunset

Celebspotting: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016

Bring home the medals

Kicking into gear

Taking linen to the city of love

Soaked in the TNPL spirit

The sway of tradition

Kannada cinema celebrates many successes this week

A mix of history, folklore and Shakespeare



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Metroplus

A delightful Fare

Gosht stories

Two new restaurants, very different from each other have made the eating scene in the city more exciting, especially for the non-vegetarians »