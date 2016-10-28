Ingredients
Semolina (rava): half cup
Whole-wheat bread: 5 slices
Onion, finely chopped: 1
Tomato, finely chopped: 1
Medium-size capsicum, finely
chopped: 1
Green chillies, finely chopped:
1-2
Chopped coriander leaves: a
handful
Curd: three-fourth cup
Salt to taste
Oil for greasing and cooking
Method
Mix rava, onion, tomato, capsicum, green chillies, coriander leaves, curd and salt in a bowl. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes. Divide the mixture into equal portions and set aside.
Place all the bread slices on a clean, dry surface and spread a portion of the topping evenly over it. Heat a non-stick tava or a griddle and grease it with a little oil.
Place two open toasts on it with the topping side facing downwards and cook it on a medium flame using a little oil, till the topping turns golden brown. Turn over and cook on the other side till brown.
Cut each toast into triangular shape. Serve with chutney of your choice.
MOUSHMI KISHORE
Keywords: recipe, rava toast