Ingredients

Semolina (rava): half cup

Whole-wheat bread: 5 slices

Onion, finely chopped: 1

Tomato, finely chopped: 1

Medium-size capsicum, finely

chopped: 1

Green chillies, finely chopped:

1-2

Chopped coriander leaves: a

handful

Curd: three-fourth cup

Salt to taste

Oil for greasing and cooking

Method

Mix rava, onion, tomato, capsicum, green chillies, coriander leaves, curd and salt in a bowl. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes. Divide the mixture into equal portions and set aside.

Place all the bread slices on a clean, dry surface and spread a portion of the topping evenly over it. Heat a non-stick tava or a griddle and grease it with a little oil.

Place two open toasts on it with the topping side facing downwards and cook it on a medium flame using a little oil, till the topping turns golden brown. Turn over and cook on the other side till brown.

Cut each toast into triangular shape. Serve with chutney of your choice.

MOUSHMI KISHORE