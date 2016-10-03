Team of techies come up with a short film ‘Rama Kanavemira’

When away from home, you have this strong urge to connect with your roots, especially their language. That’s precisely what 11 Hyderabad-born techies (who are theatre actors/professionals as well) experienced while working in Bengaluru.

As a result, they’ve come up with a 27-minute short film titled ‘Rama Kanavemira’ that explores the initial friction between a newly-wed couple.

The choice of the title ‘Rama Kanavemira’ stems from the director Gopi Krishna’s love for the song from K Vishwanath Swatimuthyam. Besides, it talks of the male protagonist’s indifference towards his newly wed wife. The shortie is enjoying widespread acclaim across video-streaming sites.

What separates the film from other shorties is its effort to be mature and minimalist in its approach besides its realistic portrayal of emotions.

“We finished the shoot last year, but post-production owing to many issues took time. Silly Monks were happy to put it up on their online channel. We were apprehensive about its length, but we’re delighted by the response and the repeat value it’s gaining,” shares its lead actor Rag Mayur.

The cast also comprises late theatre veteran Kesavachari, Vandana, Sandeep Aluri, Bhasker Baddy, Harsha and Abhilash, among others.