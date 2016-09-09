Raising the bar

Testing time it was for models from India and abroad during auditions of the Amazon India Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017.

With a burning ambition to get noticed by the who’s who of the fashion world, a number of models from India and abroad auditioned for the upcoming Amazon India Fashion Week. They walked on the ramp with the confidence of professional models and posed to forge a bond with the jury. In all, they showcased that their had their own individual style, flair for catwalks and were camera friendly.

Selection for #GETNOTICED auditions was made after a nation-wide hunt, which saw an interesting mix of 200 newcomers making a sincere effort to pass the 28th edition of the event which will be held on the NSIC Grounds in Okhla from October 12 to 16.

A melange of models who with their charisma and body language tried to impress the jury comprising celebrated designers like Rohit Bal, Ashish Soni, Rohit Gandhi, JJ Valaya, Rina Dhaka along with choreographers Vidyun Singh, Asha Kochhar and fashion photographer, Hemant Khendilwal. Finally, the jury hand-picked 18 female and10 male models from 200 budding models from Russia, Spain, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Serbia, Australia and the host nation who vied for their attention in a bid to secure a spot.

To register, the Fashion Design Council of India made it compulsory for all girls to be over 5 feet 8 inches and boys to be at least 5 feet 11 inches. Though no specific age bar was there, the participants ranged in the mid 20s. Signing up for the event was made fairly simple, with the inclusion of online registrations.

“One could easily fill out the online application form with supporting photographs,” said 23-year-old Afghan participant, Maseeb Karimi, On his experience as a model, he added: “I have previously worked with Amazon India in a series of T.V advertisements”. Having discovered the event through a friend in Delhi, he said: “I have done some good assignments in India, and hope to try my luck back at home.”

As most participants were experienced campaigners, it made the competition more intense. Abhishant Mendiratta, a mechanical engineer, felt that participating in fashion extravaganzas was the way forward to be a part of the glamour world. .

As only 18 females were chosen, many were left disheartened after the declarations. “It’s certainly not the end,” said Devika Verma, a final year B.A. student at the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce.

Noting that she has interest in design, Devika said: “I love sketching and designed a lehenga-sari for my sister’s wedding which she wore with pride.” I Idolising the legendary beauty goddess, Marilyn Monroe, she repeated her famous quote, “Fear is stupid. So are regrets” to emphasise the point that despite not being selected she was still hopeful of making it in the world of fashion.

While celebrating “India Modern”, the event will make an attempt to promote “Make in India” label and focus on handloom. No wonder, the auditions were tough and left quite a few dejected for not making it into the list.

Giving his take to the event, Rohit Bal said: “ Style is something that’s just yours and no one else. It’s permanent, perpetual, personal, intense, passionate and definitely enduring. It’s something that cannot be bought; style is intrinsic of one’s existence, something you are born with. Your style defines you, it is your identity.”

Ashish Soni said: “For me, fashion is the prevailing style, be it in terms of the dress or behavioural attitude.”