...and the resultant hullabaloo on social media

Ramesh Pisharody did not expect this kind of a fan frenzy. The master comedian’s absence from the latest episode of Badai Bungalow on Asianet sent trolls on overdrive on social media.

Pisharody himself had to step in to clear the air. With rumours doing the rounds that he had left the show following a ‘tiff’ with the channel heads and actor Mukesh who is part of the show, Pisharody rushed in with a clarification that he was very much part of the show in a hand-written note posted on his Facebook page. He stated that he was in the United States for a stage show and that he would be missing from the show for four episodes.

Although episodes are shot in advance in such cases, it was not possible this time owing to the busy schedules of the artistes, he wrote.

What set social media chattering was last Sunday’s episode in which actor Mohanlal was the chief guest. Ramesh’s replacement didn’t go well with the audience and they wasted no time in trolling the anchor and the episode.

In his post, Ramesh expressed his gratitude not only to the audience but also to Rajesh, who stepped in as the anchor. And he did not forget to thank the trolls.

His post goes: ‘Trollanmaar muthaanu’ (Trolls, you are gems). Meanwhile, Mukesh posted on his FB page that it was apt that Ramesh had posted his clarification. Badai Bungalow is modelled on the show Comedy Nights With Kapil aired on Colors TV.