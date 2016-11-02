“Shadow Fighter” by Suprita Das captures the tale of boxer Sarita Devi, who refused to receive the bronze medal at the Incheon Asian Games

“It is extremely well-written and a fitting tribute to an unsung hero of our country,” writes India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra in his foreword for “Shadow Fighter” by Suprita Das, a journalist with NDTV.

It is indeed commendable for Suprita to bring us a superbly-documented work on Sarita Devi, a boxer of repute. Most remember the image of a tearful Sarita at the Incheon Asian Games, refusing to accept her bronze medal at the prize giving ceremony of the 57-60 kg (Lightweight) category. But Suprita recreates the developments after the episode brilliantly in the opening chapter that sets the pace for the book.

Why a book on Sarita Devi? “Sarita’s act of defiance at the 2014 Asian Games podium is rare, and hard to forget. While her act of refusing to accept a medal at the world stage was lauded by some and criticised by others, the episode reflected just how little the sports officials of our country cared for their athletes,” said Suprita.

She added, “Also, Sarita’s story is largely unknown to the world, and it’s the podium episode that made her famous. Beyond that lies a story of struggle of an amazing sportsperson who also happens to be an amazing human being. The complexities and multiple layers of her character is something I understood and learnt about only during my multiple interactions while researching for this book.”

There are little known anecdotes from her growing up years, grooming days as boxer, with the chapters ‘Guns To Glove’ and ‘Fight Club’ containing some fascinating research by the author. Talking about the best part of the book journey, Suprita said, “The best part was that the book was an academic experience, and intellectually rewarding. Having worked in TV for a decade where I mostly wrote 90 second packages, swapping mediums was challenging but highly enjoyable. Also, TV has very little time or space to do anything in-depth because we're constantly moving from one story to another. This book gave me the opportunity to that and I am most grateful to my publishers for thinking I was good enough to do this.”

Suprita has been on the sports circuit for a decade now with two editions of Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games to her credit. How did she view women’s sports in India? “Boxing may not be the number one sport for a lot of young girls to take up, but look at the number of them who are signing up for a sport like badminton and hoping to pursue it seriously. And that’s so much because of Saina’s success. She’s truly been a game changer. And now with Sindhu winning an Olympic medal too, young girls realise it’s not a one-off. There’s definitely something that’s working.”

“Shadow Fighter” subtly conveys Sarita’s disappointment at Mary Kom not standing behind her at Incheon. Any chance of a Mary Kom or Sarita Devi emerging in the near future? “There cannot be another Mary Kom or another Sarita Devi,” asserted Suprita. “Boxing in India took too many steps backward thanks to the administrative logjam of years. Boxers, men and women, are on the verge of giving up, because if they don’t have competitions, what’s the point in training so hard? I hear there is a federation now, but till it gets all the necessary approvals to be up and running, I am not fully convinced.”

Part of the growing number of women scribes in sports, Suprita is convinced there is a place for sportswomen on the circuit. “I think women sportspersons are gradually being taken seriously. After Rio, you can’t not take them seriously, let's face that! What I find unfortunate though is the compulsive need to glamourise our sportswomen all the time. Let athletes be who they are –athletes. Also there’s this very predictive line of asking our women athletes about when they plan to start families, which is ridiculous and wrong! I for a fact know Sakshi Malik was asked multiple times when she was going to get married after winning an Olympic medal! Why? Male sportspersons are most definitely not asked these questions.”

“Shadow Fighter” makes for compelling reading with the epilogue extracting a wonderful “I’m a nice person, everyone will tell you,” comment from Sarita. As Suprita rightly concludes, “It was almost impossible to match the aggressive boxer on the ring with this softer woman off it, who wouldn’t hurt a fly.” A story beautifully narrated, “Shadow Fighter” is a must-read for those who love sports.