Progworks on Wheels rolls into Bengaluru today with a variety of prog music and local bands

When we last spoke to guitarist Vats Iyengar about co-founding a progressive rock and metal showcase called Progworks in 2015, he did mention he wanted to take his event nationwide. And to his word, Progworks got wheels when it returned earlier this month, as a travelling gig series that features Vats’ own band, progressive rock act Rainburn, and Mumbai progressive/alt rock band Coshish.

While Vats had help from city-based programmer Prasheel Cheruvari and gig organiser Suman Chalamcharla last time, this year there was local blogger and supporter of the indie scene, Ramakrishnan Krishnan aka Ram. “When Vats and I met over beer a few months back, he wanted to talk about how to take his band Rainburn places, literally. Very soon, we got chatting long about many things music. And then I asked him if he had any plans for Progworks this year. If he did, I offered to help. It just started taking shape from there. Ashwin Sharma (manager of Coshish) came on board easily convinced.”

Three shows in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune down, Progworks on Wheels rolls into Bengaluru this week on October 27 at the Humming Tree in Indiranagar, followed by their closing show in Hyderabad on October 28. Just like last year’s showcase featured a variety of prog, this year too, local bands were added in each city, with the exception of Hyderabad.

The result was more or less a resounding success, with Delhi bands like Passages and The Uncertainty Principle drawing in a good crowd for a mid-week kick-off in Delhi (October 14), followed by the mind-bending prog of Mumbai acts Pangea and the cinematic style of Fraunikus in Mumbai on October 19. They added instrumental rock band Celestial Teapot in Pune, and Bengaluru will feature the freshest offshoot of prog, math rock band Stuck In November. Ram, for one, says the diversity of progressive rock and metal is a challenge for the listener, in a good way. He adds, “With some patience, you will soon realise that engaging with prog music is richly rewarding. That same complexity opens your ears to such a wide spectrum of musicality. There's just that possibility that you end up listening to - as different from hearing - a lot more diverse range of music.”

While Coshish have been hard at work to nail their increasingly complex setlist that ranges from alt rock choruses to time signatures that will make you think twice, Rainburn have new material that ranges from the trippy to the heavy, including songs such as ‘Merchant of Dreams’ and ‘Elusive Light’, which has been so far received positively at previous Progworks on Wheels shows.

Vats says, “Pune was a very chilled out show, but I think we’re back to another intense one in Bangalore.” Although he jokes that he plays his best when no one’s watching, it’s also been long hours for Rainburn, who have just added new guitarist Paraj Kumar Singh and bassist Ravi Nair and jammed for just 20 days before Progworks on Wheels kicked off. They played one warm-up show in the city, which Vats says led him to question the future of the band, but adds that they quickly bounced back by the time they played their debut Delhi show. Since then, it’s been an experience, to say the least. Vats adds, “I don’t know where to begin to summarise this. There’s so much stuff that happens off stage as much as on stage – intense conversations and everything. I’ve been writing stuff on my phone as well, making notes for when I need it.”

Progworks on Wheels featuring Stuck In November, Coshish and Rainburn takes place on October 27 at The Humming Tree, Indiranagar. Tickets: Rs 300, available on Insider.in