Preeti Shenoy says her book It’s All In The Planets explores the concept of will versus destiny

Preeti Shenoy's ‘Its all in the planets' has, like her earlier books, hasmade it to the Top 5 on Amazon new releases. She has recieved 'Business Excellence and Innovative Best Practices-Academic Awards, by New Delhi Institute of Management, and ''The 100 Young Indian Woman Achievers 2016''.

The well-known author gives us insights into her latest book. Edited excerpts:

Tell us a little bit about your new book 'It's all in the planets'.

This is a very contemporary book, set in Bangalore, and explores the concept of will versus destiny. There are many layers to it, like going after external beauty. Each chapter starts with an astrological prediction and at the end of the chapter, you will know whether the predictions come true or not. The story is about Aniket and Nidhi. Aniket is a 27- year-old techie, raised in Bangalore and Nidhi is a older women who quits her corporate job to follow her passion. They both meet on a train .

As most of your books are love stories, how is this book different from the others?

No, they are not love stories. I always correct anyone who says they are love stories. Even though there's love, its more slice of life. For example: ''Life is what you make it" is about bipolar disorder, ''Secret Wishlist'' explores the concept of can you make your wishes come true just by writing about it?, ''The One you cannot have'' is getting over someone. ''It happens for a reason'' is about this lady who runs a dog boarding facility. So, it will be very wrong to say that they are all love stories. There is love, there is friendship, but that's not the core of the book. Each book of mine is different and they are not love stories, though people like to call them love stories which is fine. This book is different because just like in our real life, we won't make love the focus of our life and all of us have a career, so that way this book is very different.

How have you crafted the characters, Aniket, Nidhi, Trish and Subbu, and worked around the plot?

A lot of thinking go into my story. At any given point of time, I have at least 50-60 ideas in my head and on my computer . But in the end I only write those stories which appeal to me. The story has to really speak to me. I wanted to write about ordinary people so, Aniket was crafted based on people I know. I borrow from real life. I know people in my life who are like Aniket, and I know people who are like Nidhi.

So, someone who has read the book will say it is very relatable. Aniket is a 27-year-old techie, very attached to the family and single and than he got this hot girlfriend and he's like "Oh my god! I have got her. I can't believe it."

And like Nidhi, there are people whom I know who have quit their corporate job. Beyond the point, if your job is not giving you happiness and you have made enough money than you don't want to work any more. I think everyone will know Subbu, people who talk in the tac code. I have friends who are coders, so they'll talk just like Subbu.