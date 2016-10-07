Dr. Devaki Senthilkumar balances a career as an ophthalmic surgeon with an abiding interest in fashion

What will be the well-dressed woman wearing this season? Among the many designers trying to solve this eternal conundrum, is Dr. Devaki Senthilkumar.

The Tiruchi-based eye surgeon established her boutique Pranaya Designs in 2014 after 25 years as a medical professional. “I always had a flair for colours and designs but since I was busy with my profession I hardly had time to work on this passion, except for designing my own clothes and for family and friends,” says Dr. Devaki. “Two years ago, I decided to allot some time for dress designing as well. I have realised that catering to a bride’s expectations and transforming her dreams into reality is as satisfying as finishing an eye surgery and seeing the grateful smile on your patient's lips.”

Specialising in designer saris with readymade blouses in cotton, Kalamkari, Ikat, silk cotton, chiffon, georgette, silk and tussar, Pranaya Designs has slowly widened its catalogue to include kurtis and salwar-kameez materials for formal and casual wear, besides accessories and kidswear. The boutique also has in-house tailoring unit. .

But the market for designer wear in Tiruchi remains small, admits Dr. Devaki, who continues her medical practice as well. “People still get attracted to the festival discount sales at big stores, so they do not understand why a customised garment costs more than a mass-produced item of clothing,” she says.

“But I’m glad to say there are still some women in the city who would like to wear something different.” With an ongoing exhibition at Thillai Nagar, Pranaya Designs hopes to draw the attention of the city’s fashionistas with half-saris that break away from the traditional ‘pattu paavadai’ patterns. “There is something very sweet about the half-sari that deserves recognition, at least during festive occasions,” says Dr. Devaki. This year, plain chiffon saris matched with embroidered blouses have been a major trend, says Dr. Devaki, followed by soft silk and handloom cotton saris from Kolkata and Chettinad.

She may have followed her heart into fashion, but Dr. Devaki is sure of one thing: “I still love Ophthalmology and will never give it up.”