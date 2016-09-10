Spinach is a super food, loaded with nutrients in a low calorie package. Dark leafy greens like spinach are important for skin, hair, bone health and provide protein, iron, vitamins and minerals. Try this quick and healthy potato in spinach gravy recipe goes.

Ingredients

Spinach: 1 bunch

Medium-sized potatoes (boiled

and cut into cubes): 4

Onion, finely chopped: 1

Tomato, finely chopped: 1

Garlic cloves, minced: 3 to 4

Ginger, crushed: half-inch

Green chillies: 1 to 2

Cloves: 2

Cinnamon: 1-inch

Bay leaf: 1

Turmeric powder: quarter tspn

Garam masala powder: half tspn

Red chilli powder: half tspn

Asafoetida: a pinch

Gram flour: 1 tbspn

Kasuri methi leaves: half tspn

Water: 1 cup

Oil for cooking and salt to taste

Method

Wash and clean the spinach. Boil water with some salt. Switch off the gas and immediately add spinach and blanch for 5 minutes, drain and immediately place in cold water for 3-4 minutes, drain and make a smooth puree with green chillies. Heat oil.

Fry bay leaf, cloves and cinnamon. Add chopped onion and fry till light brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry till raw aroma goes. Add tomatoes and fry till soft. Add turmeric, chilli powder, and asafoetida and stir for a few seconds. Add spinach puree, stir well. Add gram flour and whisk well so that there are no lumps.

Stir and add a cup of water. Season with salt. Simmer till spinach is completely cooked. The gravy will thicken. You can adjust the consistency by adding more or less water.

Add boiled potatoes and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle garam masala powder and kasuri methi. Cook for a minute. Serve this hot with rotis, parathas or rice.