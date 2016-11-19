British actor Damian Lewis likes to essay troubled characters and make them understandable

From the tortured Nicholas Brody in “Homeland” to the slippery Bobby Axelrod in “Billions”, Damian Lewis has worn many masks in his career. As he gears up for the second season of “Billions”, the British actor discusses his character choices, favourite television performances and his eventful India visit. Excerpts from an interview:

With the new season of Billions coming next year, can you tell us what we can expect from Bobby this time?

After their stand-off at the end of season one, Bobby and Chuck Rhoades sort of retrench and go back into their shells a little. Bobby becomes increasingly paranoid, improves security at Axe Capital, and tries to ensure everything is done legally. But he soon realises he can't go on like that and so goes on to try and get Chuck removed on harassment charges. That's pretty much the position we find him in at the beginning of the season.

Whether it is Bobby or Homeland's Nicholas Brody, your recent characters seem to have a duality to them. Do you naturally gravitate towards such roles?

I enjoy ambiguity, and I enjoy challenging audiences who may have a conventional understanding of a moral code.

I did also play Richard Winters in “Band of Brothers”, who had a very strong code, but subsequently Henry VIII in “Wolf Hall” and Brody in “Homeland” have been deeply conflicted and troubled figures. I like advocating for such characters, and making them understandable, if not likable.

Who are your favourite characters on TV right now?

I thoroughly enjoyed “Mad Men”, the small incremental shifts the characters go through. As far as characters go, I absolutely love Claire Foy in “The Crown”, who also played Ann Boleyn in “Wolf Hall”, whose head I subsequently chopped off. She's excellent in “The Crown”, as is Jared Harris playing her dad, George VI.

If you weren't an actor, have you considered what you'd be?

I like to think I'd have been good enough to play football or become a cricketer. I do follow cricket closely, and the Indian team is doing quite well.

Have you had the chance to visit India, or plan to come any time in the near future?

Oh yes, I've been to the South, to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It's a beautiful country and it was a great trip, except the part where the horse I was riding in Ooty ran into a tree and threw me off. Thankfully, I came out of it alive. I'd love to visit again, maybe if someone casts me in a Bollywood movie!

