Playing singles

Mika Singh talks about the speciality of his new song

Mika Singh likes to interact with the audience through his music. This he does to uplift the spirits and regale everyone. For a change, the singer, who was in the Capital for the launch of his new single “Chhori”, talked about what went into this one which has all the ingredients of becoming a chartbuster.

Talking about the single, Mika said: “The lyrics have been penned by Mr. Wow. It blends together three languages — Punjabi, English and Haryanvi. The title has been aptly chosen; we could have gone with some other title like ‘Hey Girl’. But the word ‘Chhori’ is from our native language.”

Mika said the single was made keeping in mind what the label promises – promoting new talent. “Chhori” introduces singers Paramveer Singh and Milli Kaur.

Shedding light on the music of the single, the singer said: “Personally, I am a big fan of pop music. But this song has all the right qualities to catch, and hold on to the listener’s attention. A lot of hard work has gone into the making of this song and video. I can only hope that the audiences love it and the efforts of all involved artists has paid off.”

As it was the day of immersion of Ganpati, Mika had a message for all his fans. “Ganpati puja is a day for doing good deeds. The day is an auspicious one. Whatever I am today is because of the love of my fans. There are thousands of artists with capabilities and talent who if given a chance will take the industry by storm. I feel it is my duty to dig-out that talent, polish it and present it to the world.”

When asked about the risk involved, the singer retorted in his trademark style, “What risk? There’s no risk involved, spotting the right kind of talent at the right time is the soul purpose of this label.” Giving his take on the changing trends of the music industry, “pehle sirf actor nazar aate the. Singers were only known by their name. But these days watch any video and you would find a singer acting confidently. It's a big step by the music industry to highlight the singer and not just the actor associated with the song.”

The singer's next single would be along with brother Daler Mahendi. The single titled Soniye will be the brothers-duo's first collaboration.