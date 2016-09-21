Playing a new sound

Riteish Deshmukh says “Banjo” seeks to bring attention to street artists

What happens when a talented actor like Riteish Deshmukh tries to revive a fading art form? The outcome is Banjo, a movie that celebrates the musical instrument which has lost its value over the years. Although the idea of making a movie on such a subject seems risky business, director Ravi Jadhav and his team have high hopes.

At its core, Banjo seeks to address social issues that rankle street artists. Speaking about the emotional upheavals that Riteish’s character Tarrat faces, the actor says, “Tarrat wants respect in his life.” Agreeing about that street artists are often taken for beggars, Riteish adds, "Irrespective of the art form, street artists, sadly, do not get the recognition they deserve. They are neither appreciated for their art nor do they get enough respect even if they are really talented. Also, they are often ill-treated."

One of the reasons behind art forms such as banjo playing being on the verge of extinction, elaborates Riteish, is the advancement in technology which has given way to electronic music production where live instruments are seldom used and most of the production is done on the console.

Being a musical story, it’s a given that the makers of the film have given utmost attention to its music. “Music composers Vishal-Shekhar and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya are the real heroes of this movie,” remarks Riteish.

The actor’s homework for the movie included meeting a number of banjo players. He also encountered artists who are saddened by the way society looks at them. “Some even feel being used as decorative pieces at parties and events. Some listeners give money in their hands once the performance is done while some even throw money at them.”

Tarrat, the protagonist, who is a banjo player tries to earn respect for the art form by taking it to the international level. Revealing the challenges, the actor remarks, “There were many, both physical and emotional, starting from growing long hair to understanding how banjo is played. I had tried my hand at playing banjo as a kid, but fifteen years on, I had to start all over again.”

He had to work a lot on his mannerisms as banjo is an instrument that is usually played keeping it in one’s lap but Tarrat has his own unique style – he plays banjo while standing.

Talking of the impact of the role, Riteish quips, “He does all kinds of bad things in his life but when he plays banjo he is lost in his own world and whenever someone hires him to play banjo in any festival he charges double because he knows that there is no one who plays the musical instrument better than him.”

Reflecting on rockstars and the way they are stereotyped in Hindi cinema, with heavy beards and long tresses, Riteish says that it was not like they wanted to go with the same stereotype. “But given the fact that Tarrat is a restless guy hailing from a poor locality, they needed to show that he has no money or time or the desire to carry a neatly done hairdo and a clean shaven look.”