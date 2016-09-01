Bring out the player in you at the Corporate TT and Badminton Tournaments coming up this month, exclusively for the IT sector

With an Olympic silver medal win in our kitty, the nation’s sporting enthusiasts are flocking badminton courts in a fresh-found passion and love for the game.

And Bengaluru’s IT crowd isn’t far from the rest. When not making presentations, client calls and board meetings, India’s Silicon Valley denizens are taking to sports, especially badminton, to recreate and reinvigorate their minds instead of chilling at resorts or pubs.

That’s where OyePlay comes in. A database of venues and training academies in Bengaluru with operations in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune, the platform aims to connect players, coaches, sports venues, academies and tournament organisers while organising tournaments to get people in the IT sector interested and involved in sports. The sports aggregator will host two corporate tournaments for table tennis and badminton on September 17, 18, 24 and 25, exclusively for corporate players, at Gopalan Sports complex, Whitefield, and Skyfinch Badminton Centre, KR Puram.

OyePlay co-founder Amar Pal Singh says the idea is to connect the corporate sector and ensure there is a sense of appreciation for sports in the community. “The tournament encourages them to bring out their sportive spirit, flaunt their company wear and be at their competitive best. This will also be an opportunity for IT professionals to unwind. Rather than going to resorts or clubs, these sporting avenues help build team relations and encourage a fit and healthy lifestyle. It also makes team day outs fun with games like corporate football, among others.” The Olympics has stirred up a lot of new interest in sports, he adds. “Proving that all work and no play is definitely no fun, a platform like OyePlay can help you book venues, form teams and just go ahead and have a ball of a time.”

Winners and runner-ups of each category will receive trophies, medals and goodies. So shut down your work stations for the weekends and play your passion. For registration and other details visit www.oyeplay.com or call 9986038073 or write to contact@oyeplay.com.