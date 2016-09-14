With the sheer range of productions in the city, SRAVASTI DATTA wonders if craft overwhelms content

The curtains rise on plays across Bengaluru everyday. Compared to a decade ago, the city is buzzing with various kinds of theatrical productions.

As Ravi, a practitioner of Theatre of the Oppressed puts it, “There is theatre for entertainment, street theatre, experiential theatre, forum theatre, etc.”

As professional theatre groups grow from strength to strength, amateur groups flourish alongside.

However, even as the theatre scene appears buzzing, not all productions are great or make the cut.

This is primarily due to inadequate funding and lack of spaces. One wonders what makes for a quality production.

Ravi says, “Theatre is not a profession, which can be done by only a few select trained people. Everyone does theatre. If and when this happens then everything we do has substance.”

Nimi Ravindran from Sandbox Collective agrees and adds that there is no way quality can be discerned by looking at theatre as a commodity.

“What one person does not like, I might like and vice-versa. Professional theatre people are dedicated to theatre 24 by 7. However, I do not question the passion or commitment of those who give up their free time to theatre. I do think the theatre structure in Bengaluru is vibrant.”

Sujata Chakraborty, a theatre goer, agrees theatre here is good, adding: “I think a lot of artistes from outside come here and perform. The local artists need to up the ante.”

Nimi says since theatre is a work of art, one needs to understand what kind of criticism needs to be given.

“I think a critic like Sadanand Menon is qualified as he understands the form.”

Author and theatre personality Nilanjan P. Choudhury says while it is encouraging to see a whole range of plays being performed, “Some of it works and some of it doesn’t. There is a risk of the craft overwhelming the content. There is a desire to do something new, and though the intention is right, I sometimes find intellectual rigour missing, the subject isn’t often thought through. For me, storytelling is important. There should be logic, an arc and a transition.”

In an atmosphere where it is a challenge to produce quality plays considering lack of funding and not enough spaces, theatricians must be applauded for the effort they put in. As Nimi says: “If a production doesn’t deliver, then they have failed. But to dismiss it is unfair.”

The challenge is to reach out to newer audiences, some who have never watched a play. Nilanjan feels, “If I stage a play for four hours, and the audience pays Rs. 200 for it, I should ensure that it is worth their time. I want every kind of audience to watch my plays.”